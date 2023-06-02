Despite Congress’ failure to enact a national privacy law, several states have implemented their own privacy rules. Just this year, five states – including Indiana – have enacted their own laws.
Not all of these laws effectively uphold individuals’ privacy rights. Regrettably, the Hoosier State’s recently passed privacy law is among those.
When Senate Enrolled Act 5 raced out of the Indiana General Assembly, legislators took a victory lap. Beginning in 2026 consumers will gain new data rights, including the right to access, correct and delete certain personal information collected and processed by certain businesses, as well as the right to opt out of certain disclosures of their personal data.
But a closer look reveals Indiana’s new law does not actually put substantive restrictions on how businesses track and sell consumers’ personal information. Instead, it requires consumers to embark on the privacy equivalent of the game Crazy Taxi, zig-zagging across the internet if they want to protect themselves.
That’s because the bill requires that consumers “opt out” if they do not want businesses to sell their information or target personalized advertisements to them. Consumers who don’t want to be tracked across the internet have to contact hundreds, if not thousands, of different companies individually to assert their new privacy rights.
The legislation also includes a number of loopholes that throttle its protections.
Under this bill, businesses such as Facebook can argue they “share” your personal information with third parties, rather than “sell” it, to avoid honoring opt-out requests. Businesses can also still target advertisements to consumers even after they opt out, so long as the advertisements are based on the business’ own data collection or data from one other source.
That’s cold comfort, considering how much companies like Google and Facebook know about us already.
Perhaps worst of all, companies can charge consumers extra or lower the quality of their offerings if consumers exercise their opt-out right.
Then comes the question of enforcement. Rather than allowing consumers to have their day in court with businesses that ignore this new law, Senate Enrolled Act 5 reserves such authority for the Attorney General’s Office, which is only allowed to bring a case after it allows a business to “cure” compliance errors with no penalty.
If there is any silver lining, it is that the legislature has plenty of time and potential sources of inspiration to fix this law before it goes into effect in two and half years.
Last year, a bipartisan group of legislators in Congress negotiated the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which, though it did not make it to the finish line, would do a far better job of protecting consumers than Senate Enrolled Act 5. On the state level, existing laws in California, Connecticut, Colorado and Montana, as well as Consumer Reports’ own Model Bill, all contain stronger protections from which Indiana lawmakers could borrow.
Hoosiers concerned about their privacy and the power of Big Tech should urge lawmakers to use their long pit stop to soup up the law before it goes into effect.
As of now, this vehicle barely has enough horsepower to get off the lot.
Matt Schwartz is a policy analyst at Consumer Reports. This piece originally appeared at Indiana capital chronicle.com.