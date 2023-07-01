When people first hear the phrase, “Food is medicine,” they may think it sounds like something that gets peddled on an infomercial or one of the hundreds of ads that cross social media feeds every day – a new diet program promising miraculous results.
In reality, “Food is medicine” is a concept that refers to the intersection of food and health care.
It is a common-sense approach to healthy living, one that combines the age-old wisdom of Benjamin Franklin (“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”) with innovative health care strategies that incentivize people to improve their diets.
It’s no secret that Americans face an epidemic of chronic disease. Six in 10 adults suffer from at least one chronic health condition, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol or type 2 diabetes.
According to the Food is Medicine Research Action Plan, developed by the Aspen Institute and the Harvard Center for Health Law & Policy Innovation, “Diet quality is now the leading risk factor for death in the United States, surpassing tobacco use.”
A dollar figure can’t be put on the suffering that poor nutrition brings to Americans. As a result, many of us live with increased rates of physical disability, poverty, unemployment and depression. We can, however, estimate how much poor nutrition costs in dollars. The Food is Medicine plan states, “When compared with other high-income countries, the United States spends nearly twice as much on healthcare yet has the highest rate of chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy.”
A variety of studies attribute costs resulting from poor diet anywhere from $50 billion to $16 trillion annually, depending on whether you factor in some or all of the following: direct health care costs, lost productivity and lost wages.
These astronomical costs may seem overwhelming, but they present an opportunity. We can save money and help people live longer and better lives by finding innovative ways to improve nutrition.
Let’s start with the question, “What is good nutrition?”
When many of us were in school, we were presented with the food pyramid, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines are now pictured as “My Plate,” a visual representation of what our plates should look like at every meal.
Half of what we eat should be fruits and vegetables, with the remainder made up of whole grains, dairy and lean proteins. The dietary guidelines are much more complex than a graphic, however, and are designed primarily to guide health care professionals, such as registered dietitians, in counseling patients.
The guidelines reflect the need for personal preferences and honor the important role food plays in culture and society. They also note changing dietary needs as a person moves through life, from infant to older adult.
Study after study shows that following these guidelines reduces the occurrence and the impact of chronic disease, saving dollars and lengthening lives. So, we know the way we eat can lead to a longer, more fulfilling life, but what exactly does this mean?
Almost everyone recognizes how difficult it is to consistently eat healthfully. Society revolves around fast meals that taste good even though they’re filled with processed foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat. For those who are marginalized, it’s cheaper to eat fast food or mac and cheese.
Additionally, full-service groceries that offer healthy and affordable foods are not often located in low-income neighborhoods; convenience stores offering inexpensive and tasty chips and candy, however, are present on many street corners.
Overcoming all these barriers requires a complex mix of solutions, with some of the most promising falling into the “Food is medicine” category. Two such efforts, produce prescription and SNAP-matching, are growing in our area.
Produce prescription programs integrate nutrition into health care when physicians write prescriptions for free fruits and vegetables for patients, usually low income, with chronic diseases.
Parkview Health offers a produce prescription expansion called VeggieRx, where more than 400 patients this year will receive gift cards to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for six months, as well as education from registered dietitians. Over three years, more than 1,000 Allen County residents will be served.
Research shows significant health improvements and reductions in food insecurity for patients taking part in these types of programs. The outcomes are so encouraging that some states are beginning to incorporate produce prescription programs into Medicaid in hopes of saving money on health care costs.
Medically tailored meals are another “Food is medicine” approach growing locally. Organizations such as Homebound Meals and Meals on Wheels deliver meals specifically developed for a variety of health needs, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These programs are showing significantly fewer hospitalizations and decreases in overall medical costs among vulnerable and aging patients. These types of programs are beginning to gain traction, and pilots are under way to expand coverage through insurance providers.
Another related program model is SNAP matching, also called Double Up in much of the country. When customers purchase food with SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps), they earn a coupon for free fruits and vegetables, or they immediately get 50% off their purchase of fruits and vegetables.
The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation operates Double Up in Indiana, and despite technological challenges in implementation, results are promising. Across the nation, Double Up participants are eating more fruits and vegetables than the average American and they are experiencing reductions in food insecurity. An additional bonus of these programs is that they boost profits for grocers and many small, local farmers who grow and sell produce.
These successful programs can’t operate in isolation; they must be combined with a variety of policy and system changes, as well as education.
That’s why Parkview and the St. Joe Foundation have operated the Healthy Eating Active Living initiative since 2014, which provides nutrition education and access to healthy foods in food desert areas. Purdue Extension also offers a variety of classes focusing on healthy cooking and physical activity.
Additionally, the City of Fort Wayne and Parkview Health will be opening the Pontiac Street Market, a full-service, nonprofit grocery store in an area that currently does not have a grocery offering fresh and healthy foods.
Finally, Community Harvest Food Bank has implemented a new nutrition policy and is emphasizing the donation of healthy foods, such as whole grains and fruits and vegetables.
These efforts complement the “Food is medicine” work and make it possible to see how we can change the trajectory of the devastating effects of poor nutrition on the lives of Americans.
Mary Tyndall, is food programs director for the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. Michelle Bojrab-Wray is lead community outreach dietitian for Parkview Health.