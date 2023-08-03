In response to Carolyn Rhodebeck’s excellent July 22 essay (“Adult education/SACS left graduate ill-prepared for realities of a diverse world”), I would like to share my own K-12 experiences from 1950 through 1962.
Suffice to say: “Things ain’t changed much!”
Carolyn: “I grew up in Fort Wayne and attended Southwest Allen County Schools for my K-12 education.”
Me: “I grew up in Fort Wayne and attended Fort Wayne Community Schools for my K-12 education.”
Carolyn (and me): “Growing up in a largely white community, I didn’t understand the white supremacist culture I was being taught and in which I unknowingly participated until I left and came back.”
Carolyn today (in her mid-30s): “The whole time I kept asking myself: Why was I never taught this growing up?”
Me today (at age 79): “Ditto the above question.”
Answer to our question: (From SACS board member Brad Mills): “(Language about diversity, equity and inclusion) has a lot of negative connotations. I don’t think it is right for our community.”
“Fiction reveals truth that reality obscures,” says author Jessamyn West. So I quote the thoughts of Reine-Marie Gamache from the book “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny: “As a librarian and archivist herself, she knew that history wasn’t just written by the victors. First it had to be erased and rewritten. Replacing troublesome truth with self-serving myth.”
And what myth would that be in America?
James Baldwin wrote in “The Fire Next Time (1962)”: “The American Negro has the great advantage of having never believed that collection of myths to which white Americans cling: that their ancestors were all freedom-loving heroes, that they were born in the greatest country the world has ever seen, or that Americans are invincible in battle and wise in peace, that Americans have always dealt honorably with Mexicans and Indians and all other neighbors or inferiors, that American men are the world’s most direct and virile, that American women are pure. The tendency has really been, insofar as this was possible, to dismiss white people as the slightly mad victims of their own brainwashing.”
Mills’ statement would suggest he has bought into this myth. And as we see the resistance to change at SACS, he is not alone.
Rhodebeck says that for the past decade she has been “unlearning the racism and white supremacist cultural traits I was taught growing up in a white suburban school system and community.” Good luck with that.
I have been working on it since 1964 when, at age 20, I had my very first peer-to-peer, face-to-face interaction with a person of color. I had to join the Army to have that happen. At both Franklin School (kindergarten through eighth grade) and North Side High School, I had not one personal interaction with a person of color. No students and no staff members ever crossed my path in either school or in my near-North Side neighborhood.
Despite both my and Rhodebeck’s experiences, I would suggest that we, as a multiracial culture, have made significant progress in the 21st century. But it is this progress (climaxed by the election of Barack Obama as president) that has probably created a backlash of fear from many white folks, and that fear fuels resistance to still-needed changes, particularly in our schools.
As Yoda preaches, fear is the foundation for rapid movement toward “the dark side,” and if we white folks continue to fear truth, we will continue the path of social destruction we instituted in the year 1619.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker tells us: “As long as the people don’t fear the truth, there is hope. For once they fear it, the one who tells it doesn’t stand a chance. And today truth is so beautiful … but so frightening.”
A good start for seeking truth, particularly for the Brad Millses (and, I would add, the Ron DeSantises) of the world, would be to read Chapter Four of Robin Diangelo’s excellent book: “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People To Talk About Racism,” titled “How Does Race Shape the Lives of White People?”
Rhodebeck is quite right: “White people need to do the work and need to educate one another.” Since we whites have created, supported and promoted racial ignorance for more than 400 years, we should not say to people of color: ‘We used, abused and were enriched by you and now you need to fix us.’ ”
Diangelo’s book would be a good start for white folks to take responsibility for past and present racial sins. It is full of useful information; however, if you really want a clear picture of both past and present racism in America, read the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (which will impact your heart).
In closing, I would like to respond to Baldwin’s Great American Mythology from 1962: America is one of, if not the, greatest countries the world has ever seen, and some of our ancestors were freedom-loving heroes and many white Americans did deal honorably with Mexicans and Indians and neighbors and many American men were virile and many American women were pure. That is why we can see progress in the 21st century; there is and always has been a core of white America (from the politically powerful to the commoner) that seeks truth and tries to remedy past wrongs to make the present equitable for all.
Unfortunately it has, and continues to be, a relatively small group.
I do wish Baldwin had lived long enough to see this 21st century progress, and I hope I live long enough to see that progress grow at exponential speed.
Ron Flickinger of Fort Wayne is a retired educator.