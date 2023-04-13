As an executive leader and as someone who is legally blind, I have had a variety of travel experiences – some great and others not so good.
I choose to use a sighted guide to help navigate airports. Sometimes the process is seamless. Other times, poor assistance can make a trip challenging.
I am fortunate to live in Indianapolis, where the airport is staffed with well-trained, friendly and helpful guides.
Sadly, I cannot say the same about my experiences in other cities.
For people who choose to use them, guides are essential to safety and efficiency. They are responsible for helping people go from point A to point B. They also offer assistance with all the incidental stops travelers make in an airport.
There truly isn’t an aspect of the travel experience that is untouched by a guide.
So how can the travel experience be improved for people with disabilities? It is important to ask what type of assistance is required.
Some people may require a wheelchair, while others may not.
My preference when navigating an unfamiliar space is simply to hold onto the person guiding me just above their elbow and follow a half step behind them. I take cues from their movements, such as turning left or right or going up or down an incline. It is also very helpful when guiding me to a chair; they place my hand on the back of the backrest. This indicates for me the direction I need to sit.
There are opportunities for additional training for guides assisting travelers living with disabilities. I call on decision-makers in the travel industry to ensure there is adequate staffing with proper training to allow equitable access to transportation.
Bottom line: If you are ever unsure of how you can help, just ask.
Lise Pace is vice president of external affairs for Bosma Enterprises in Indianapolis.