Fort Wayne hasn’t shown any great love for architectural accomplishment.
There is only one small Frank Lloyd Wright building in town, and other famous architects seem to have generally taken the bypass around our city.
However, shortly before his death, Albert I. Kahn designed the exquisite Arts United Center, first known as our Performing Arts Center. Some of the most remarkable buildings on the planet bear Kahn’s signature, and we are fortunate to have one of them.
But the “Kahn” name also shows up in at least one other Fort Wayne building of note – the former International Truck Engineering Center at 2911 Meyer Road, proposed site of the new Allen County Jail. A plaque on the building proclaims that the structure was designed and built by Albert Kahn Associates, a firm noted around the world, particularly among vehicle manufacturers.
For instance, Albert Kahn’s contributions to the Ford Motor Company include both the massive River Rouge manufacturing complex and the much-admired Edsel Ford Estate in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.
At some point, I heard that Louis Kahn was Albert Kahn’s youngest brother, and, in fact, that is true. But it is a different Louis Kahn. The Kahn brothers of Detroit fame were of Prussian descent, with Albert passing away in 1941 and Louis following him in 1945 – both long before their firm (which still continues) conceived the facility on Meyer Road which opened around 1950.
By contrast, Louis I. Kahn was of Estonian descent, and lived his life from 1901 through 1972.
It would serve no purpose to pick between the two Kahn families as to which accomplished more. Fabulous books can be found displaying magnificent works around the world tied to both architectural families.
At one point, Albert Kahn Associates was credited with designing up to 20% of the major manufacturing buildings in the United States, but theirs is a very large firm.
By comparison, Louis I. Kahn is perhaps better known for specific accomplishments, but was no slacker in the quantity realm.
I have a special interest in the Meyer Road building, in that I spent two-thirds of my 40-year career at that site. Of course, at least three additional structures beyond the original Kahn building were added by International Trucks over the years, and I worked in one of those.
I was always intrigued, however, by the main building.
It was handsome enough for a 1950s product development center, though not an aesthetic knockout. But I often marveled at how the building’s cohesive façade along Meyer Road broke into three distinct wings projecting eastward, each carved into a number of very specific configurations.
It was as though Albert Kahn and International Harvester sat down together and figured out every last detail about what it would take to design trucks in 1950, not giving much leeway to the unknown changes coming in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and beyond. It is worth noting that the new facility created to replace it in Lisle, Illinois, has a bit more flexibility.
I will limit my comments about jail locations or the repurposing of my old workspace. But I would like to point out that one of the few really attractive contemporary buildings in Fort Wayne happens to be the current jail. I’ve always admired its clean lines, proportions and materials.
I was never unnerved by walking or driving past a correctional institution that seemed to be rightly located for its purpose. I wish that it and the associated processes had been run more effectively so it could continue to serve its intended purpose.
If truly necessary, additional space might have been created within the “U” shape of the current structure, or in another similar facility to be built nearby.
I’m not so sure that $300 million poured into a cornfield on Meyer Road is the answer, although, admittedly, something needs to be done in that corner of town.
Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.