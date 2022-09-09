Many proverbs have been handed down from generation to generation, and most of them have been tested through the years and found to be true. I would like to add my voice to the choir that clings to that belief. Let’s look at a few of these age-old proverbs.
Experience is the best teacher. I have found this to be true so many times in my life, but the most recent teaching experience was certainly an eye-opener.
There is a very popular lunch restaurant in Fort Wayne where I was about to sit down and enjoy my food. Toward the back of the dining area, they have the usual counter where you help yourself to your own drink, straws, napkins and several condiments.
Having done all of that, I was ready to proceed to my table to eat when I noted there was also a very big container full of the popular hand sanitizer which is the vogue nowadays (or so I assumed). So, I set my tray down and gave my hands several big pumps of the hand sanitizer.
Yikes! What is this? It’s so sticky and gooey! Oh, no! It wasn’t hand sanitizer. It was a thick syrup like you put on pancakes. And my hands were covered with it.
I glanced around to see whether anyone was laughing at my folly then dashed into the women’s room. It took more than the usual scrubbing to rid myself of the syrup.
I surely hope this experience has taught me something – maybe that everything in a tall bottle that is a clear liquid is not hand sanitizer. Experience sure taught me!
Haste makes waste. Recently, while my husband and I were staying in a hotel, I was using their unfamiliar bathroom. Finally, my makeup was complete, my hair was also done, and I was ready to face the day. All I needed was a shot of hair spray.
Instead of hair spray, I unknowingly sprayed my hair with a small bathroom aerosol I carry in my cosmetic bag.
Well, they were sitting side by side and are about the same size. How was I to know?
I was in unfamiliar circumstances and was in a hurry. That was my excuse, and I am sticking to it. By the way, my hair smelled marvelous but didn’t hold up worth a darn. George remarked sweetly that I smelled like a freshly cleaned bathroom. (Not funny, McGee!)
The next proverb – He who hesitates is lost – speaks another truth. This shows up mostly when I write a long email and forget to push “send.” Dang it. Do it right away, the moment you have finished writing. Do not go start supper. Do not run to the grocery store. Do not hesitate! Push “send” now!
I don’t know whether there is a proverb for the next weakness in my life, so I think I’ll create one myself. Most appliances do not work unless they are plugged in or you push “start.” For instance, crockpots don’t work unless they are plugged in and you turn the knob to “lo” or “high.” The same with toasters – especially toasters. Well, any electric appliance really. You can quote me on that.
But I think when push comes to shove, my favorite proverb is Ignorance is bliss. I have found it so useful on many occasions.
It never actually solves any situations I find myself in, but it does salve my bruised ego and battered self-esteem … especially when my hair smells like someone’s clean bathroom or when I have to ask my husband to please take us out to dinner ’cause I forgot to plug in the crockpot.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.