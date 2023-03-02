The Indiana legislative session is filled with controversial bills. Hoosiers need to be active and involved in these matters, as they affect our freedoms, finances and quality of life.
Those called to lead are responsible to their constituency. Only through exercising our rights to voice concerns and vote can we be the difference in this world we hope to see.
One such bill that is directly against the public interest is House Bill 1121/Senate Bill 134, introduced in the Senate Agriculture Committee after lobbying by Petland and puppy mill owners’ associations.
Indiana cities and towns passed ordinances restricting puppy mill sales in pet stores. But profitmongers – at the cost of ethics and home rule – have convinced some Indiana lawmakers that supporting legislation to keep puppy mills and associated businesses is good business practice.
Many Hoosiers may not be aware that there are political action committees that schmooze lawmakers by going to their fundraisers and by contributing to their campaigns, all lawfully and legitimately. Many may also not be aware that Indiana has no political action committees, at present, representing animal advocacy groups. So, guess who has money to influence legislation?
Big corporations such as Petland and their affiliate associations (which often sound like caring animal groups) accomplish their goals by supporting lawmakers this way to get legislation introduced. Nonprofit animal advocacy groups must hope to meet with legislators based upon good will, not buying their votes.
Elizabeth Kunzelman, vice president of legislative and public affairs at Petland (an Ohio company well known for controversial business practices, through brief research), testified before the Senate, offering partial truths in an attempt to convince lawmakers of their “high standards,” stating that, “It remains a fact that not one single puppy mill has been shut down ...”
Her statements are sweeping generalizations with no merit of facts.
The bill’s author, Sen. Blake Doriot, states that his support lies in the assertion that only pets from businesses registered with the state, “and meet(ing) certain standards,” would be sold in these stores.
Also, misguided assumptions led by partial truths.
Every day, we hear about the many unwanted and discarded pets that are overfilling our Animal Care and Control and Humane organizations. Many are not adopted and must be euthanized.
Where do these animals come from? Many come from overbreeding and irresponsible breeders, hungry for profit, with no accountability after the sale. If the animal does not generate a profit, it has no utility.
Who is left to pick up the cost? It is taxpayers, financially. Ethically and morally, it is also the citizens. How we treat God’s creatures, great and small, is the microcosm of how we value and treat humans.
Puppy mill breeders and companies such as Petland admit that they do not work with rehoming or with animal humane organizations (they seem to tout that proudly!).
Legislators supporting this bill are not well informed. Such a bill protecting puppy mills deflates conservative values.
• Government overreach over local rule. Passing this legislation takes away a local government’s ability to make decisions regarding the needs of its community, which includes the right to determine which businesses are good for the communities (such as banning strip clubs and, yes, puppy mill sales).
• Strong business and profit. At what cost? I’d love to see statistics on how many employees and how much in tax contributions puppy mill breeders and supporting pet stores add to the Indiana economy vs. the cost to taxpayers who must support the aftermarket of housing, adoption, veterinary services and euthanization of thousands of unwanted pets each year.
• The value of life. Some puppy mill breeders claim to be strong Christians. Yet, looking into an animal’s face and killing it because it is the wrong color and hasn’t sold (yes, it is happening every day) is valuing life? Proudly stating that they do not work with humane groups to rehome unwanted pets is valuing life? It seems to me that more scrutiny into those who support puppy mill businesses is called for, not less.
It was encouraging that several Republicans in the Senate did have a moral compass and voted “no” to this legislation. Sadly, the bill did pass and has moved to the House for consideration.
Those who have the power are influential legislators who are able to educate and convince their colleagues that this legislation is not good for the Hoosier State. However, there is still time for citizens who care about local rule and about ethical business practices to reach out to their House legislators to defeat this bill.
In our area, Justin Busch soundly voted “no” in the Senate. Accolades to him for standing up against such foolish legislation.
Please, take time to study this legislation. Take a few minutes to contact the House representatives to urge them to kill this legislation – not more companion animals.
Paula Neuman of Fort Wayne is a neuropsychologist, owner of Northeast Psychological, LLC and an advocate for animal and human rights.