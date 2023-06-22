First, I want to thank and congratulate County Council members for putting off a vote on the income tax increase that would cost each of us around $100 each year for the next 25 years to pay for a new jail.
In their hearing on June 8, there were more than 70 people who were 100% against a new jail. I’m glad the council members listened.
I am a little concerned, however, when the chair of the council said the commissioners, sheriff, County Council and architects are “working on this issue.” The architects work for a private, for-profit firm, were elected by nobody and have a clear financial interest. I don’t know why they should be involved in a discussion of our taxes.
It’s important to remember that the judge did not order us to build a new jail. Instead, we were ordered to make the jail livable. If the commissioners hired a firm of experts to determine whether the current jail could be made humane, they are keeping it secret.
Unfortunately, neither the county commissioners nor the County Council members seem at all worried with the realities facing families these days. In April, the commissioners closed on a piece of land they hope will be for the new jail without knowing how, or if, we are going to pay for it.
Perhaps even more telling of how unbothered our local government bodies are with the realities facing families these days, the City Council, with only one member opposed, voted last week to give a real estate developer a 10-year tax break on a residential project off Getz Road. In a hot real estate market like we are experiencing, a tax break is unnecessary; the developer is almost guaranteed to make money.
Council members said it will save (meaning cost us) only $8.4 million over 10 years. Of course, that’s assuming property taxes do not go up which, as we all know, is a ridiculous assumption.
So they have given the company easily upwards of $10 million to $15 million of our money.
One council member, as reported in The Journal Gazette, justified their vote by saying 20% of the apartments would qualify as “affordable housing.” Perhaps my math is wrong, but the paper said there would be 10 “affordable units” out of 322 total apartments; that’s about 3%, which is far less than a drop in the bucket of affordable rental properties our city needs.
It’s high time we vote for people who stand up for us, the citizens of Fort Wayne, the people who worry about their taxes and making ends meet. Somehow we seem to have elected people who care more about building things than about us or our future.
Audrey Davis is a Democratic candidate for an at-large seat on the Fort Wayne City Council.