In a recent CNBC assessment of state business climates for 2023, our fair state of Indiana ranks a poor 44th.
Categories that were measured include familiar factors such as crime, health care access and environmental quality, but what is significant about this year’s examination is that it has included rather new metrics, such as matters of reproductive rights, anti-discrimination laws, LGBTQ and trans rights, worker protection measures, and availability of child care.
Many of these concerns are current divisive topics in the social arena of debate.
When viewing the list from the top down, one may notice a rather peculiar association with the states that carry the distinction of being the best ones to live and work in. All 10 are considered politically “blue” and voted Democratic in the 2020 presidential election.
One may look at this group and say to themselves, “See? We are handling things correctly over here!” Perhaps there’s a plausible reason to do so, but when looking at the states across different measured surveys and competitive metrics, a very different rationale could be discovered when considering overlapping states.
The World Population Review, in August 2022, released its compiled data of states’ crime rates per 100,000 residents. Just viewing the top 10 states with the highest rates, it overlaps CNBC’s list with three particular states: Colorado (fourth), Washington (eighth) and Oregon (10th).
The District of Columbia ranks No. 1 in crime. Indiana rests in the high middle at 21st. Thirty percent overlap does not seem like a lot, but let us consider other measured quality-of-life factors.
CNBC also ranked the most expensive states to live in, based on a basic cost of living, a general index for prices of goods and services, and housing affordability, which is new to their list. Interestingly, further overlap reveals itself here.
Looking at the 10 most expensive states to live in, four are also in the top 10 states to live and work in, with two also appearing in the top 10 for high crime rates: Hawaii (first), Oregon (third), Massachusetts (fourth) and Washington (seventh).
Looking at the list from bottom up, we see that Indiana ranks tied for 3rd with Ohio as one of the cheapest states to live in.
Economic factors that determine a state’s cost of living are plenty. One major concern comes by way of tax burden.
Specifically focusing on property taxes, individual income taxes and excise taxes, another study was performed by WalletHub to determine 2023’s rank for states’ proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward local and state taxes. Here’s where the overlap really becomes apparent.
From the top 10 most tax-burdened states, six are also on CNBC’s preferred list: Hawaii (second), Maine (third), Vermont (fourth), Connecticut (fifth), New Jersey (sixth) and Minnesota (eighth). Indiana sits at 18th on this list.
Reviewing CNBC’s “Best Places to Live and Work In” after considering different studies, I’m left wondering why a top 10 consisting of nothing but Democratic-voting, blue-as-the-sky states would be held in such high regard. Aside from noting the network’s obvious political lean, we should ask ourselves some important questions.
Is it truly better to live in a place that hasn’t eliminated abortion than somewhere with a modest cost of living and ease for raising a family? Is the quest for finding sexual equilibrium and opportunities for gender-affirming care really more important than surviving crippling high taxation and fighting against the problems of ever-increasing inflation at the grocery store?
There was a time when determining “quality of life” had little to do with racial, sexual, religious or other group identifying factors. It came down to the mutual understanding that cost of living, opportunities for employment, and reducing the issues of poverty and crime were what ultimately mattered to American citizens of all backgrounds.
It seems defining quality of life has shifted more toward individual desire for socio-political satisfaction than what would be collectively best for everyone, regardless of the state in which we live.
Time will tell how the data will evolve, but until then, I’ll remain happy to live and work in the Hoosier state.
Bryan McNeely of Fort Wayne is an adult education coordinator.