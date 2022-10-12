“The powers that be did whatever it took to prevent Trump from winning his re-election bid in 2020. They admitted as much in a victory lap masquerading as a news article in Time magazine that referred to the individuals and institutions behind the efforts to oust Trump as ‘A well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.’”
A Sept. 29 letter to the editor included the second half of that quote and characterizing it as describing “the efforts to defeat Donald Trump.” But the letter writer (as well as one writing today) was merely quoting a book called “Rigged,” whose author recently spoke in Fort Wayne. The title refers to the 2020 election, but it could more aptly describe the way that partial quote was taken out of context.
That quote and its mischaracterization were in a letter commending Mollie Hemingway’s recent talk at a Lutheran Schools Partnership fundraiser. But the quote originated in an article, published Feb. 4, 2021, on time.com, that portrays a coalition of left-wing and business leaders coming together not to defeat a candidate but to protect the legitimacy of the electoral process. Headlined, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Election,” the piece contained the following passage (the portion quoted in Hemingway’s book and in the letters is in bold):
“ ‘Every attempt to interfere with the proper outcome of the election was defeated,’ says Ian Bassin, co-founder of Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan rule-of-law advocacy group. ‘But it’s massively important for the country to understand that it didn’t happen accidentally. The system didn’t work magically. Democracy is not self-executing.’
“That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream – a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endure.”
In the old days an out-of-context quote might be written off as an aberration. But such things happen far too frequently today. Facts and meanings get twisted without consequence or correction. The original misrepresentation is compounded when, as in this case, it is innocently picked up by another writer and published in another venue.
Eventually, the idea that even an “old-media” stalwart such as Time magazine concedes that there was a “cabal” plotting against former President Trump becomes the norm – even though the article that quote appears to be taken from says nothing of the sort.
Perhaps the misrepresentation was unintentional. If so, we’re sure author Hemingway will correct it. Ms. Hemingway has not yet responded to emails, however.
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.