The recent stories coming from Homestead High School have me thinking and reading about how we talk, or don’t talk, about racism in schools.
As seems common, there is a strain of thought that the problem is the talking. In the case of Homestead, this strain of thinking considers the protest by about 70 students to be the trouble.
This thinking also led to Indiana House Bill 1338, which aims to forbid any teaching related to race that could cause “discomfort, guilt or anguish” because of a student’s race. Unfortunately, such laws are often vague enough to stifle any serious and useful discussion of race.
As a contrast, scientists working on child development have been studying how kids think and behave about race for quite a while.
First, kids notice race. In a study published in 2016, a psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!) and others showed that kids at age 4 will consistently connect white families with nice cars and large houses. They will also connect Black families with run-down cars and small houses.
That is, young kids notice the economic differences that exist between different racial groups in our society.
Second, kids will construct a story for why these differences exist. It is quite easy for those stories to devolve into believing in inherent differences. That is, racism.
Scientists studying child development have worked on how to guide children to a more correct, sophisticated understanding. They have also carefully studied how children from different backgrounds react to this learning.
An example is a study in 2007 by scientists from the University of Texas at Austin and State University of New York-Stony Brook. The scientists developed lessons on racism for 6- to 11-year-olds. As an example, one lesson described Jackie Robinson. The complete lesson included explicit explanations of his unequal treatment, such as explaining why the Negro Leagues existed (the race-inclusive version). A second version removed these portions.
The scientists provided these lessons to classes of kids (European American and African American were specifically measured). A total of 117 kids were split among the test and control groups.
Afterward, those kids receiving the race-inclusive lessons were less likely to hold stereotypes than those kids receiving the shorter lessons. Additionally, the race-inclusive lessons led to kids expressing more positive views about African Americans. There was no effect, positive or negative, on their expressed views of European Americans. Lastly, these lessons also led to the kids expressing stronger support for racial fairness.
Another example is a study published last year and led by scientists at the University of Maryland. The experiment introduced third to fifth grade kids, using a web-based interface, to several situations of kids being included or excluded based on race. There was a follow-up class discussion on including or excluding kids based on race with a teacher.
The idea, in contrast to the first study I mentioned, is to bring the discussion into a familiar environment for kids. There were about 1,000 kids in the study and lessons were once a week for eight weeks.
As usual, some kids received the lessons and others, a control group, received no special instruction. The scientists then measured resulting differences.
After receiving the lessons, kids were more likely to predict that kids of different races in stories would play together. Furthermore, this effect was more pronounced at third grade compared to fifth grade. That is, showing and discussing with kids that kids of different races can play together works. And it works better when you start younger.
Even more important, those children in the program reported playing with peers of other races more. And as before, the effect was more pronounced at third grade compared to fifth grade.
Getting back to the initial issue, kids notice race and their ideas about race will affect their behavior. Scientists have studied how to guide children to healthy attitudes, such as avoiding stereotypes or feeling comfortable playing with kids of other races. Those studies suggest that discussing race works.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.