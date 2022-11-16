As the “Crossroads of America” and home to 41 freight railroads, Indiana will be hit harder than most states if the unthinkable happens and there is a nationwide shutdown of the U.S. freight rail network in early December.
There is a very real possibility trains will stop running across Indiana and the nation if the railroads and their unions haven’t reached a final collective bargaining agreement by the end of this month.
It seemed we had averted this outcome in September when the railroads, a dozen rail unions and the White House all announced that a deal had been reached. Unfortunately, while the memberships of seven unions have ratified the agreement, two have voted the deal down, and three have yet to announce the results of votes by their members.
Unless all the unions ultimately sign off on an agreement, they will all likely go on strike in the middle of the holiday season.
This would have a devastating effect on our economy, slashing national economic output by at least $2 billion per day, according to inflation-adjusted damage estimates from the Federal Railroad Administration. Hundreds of thousands of job losses and layoffs could follow a rail shutdown.
Thirty years ago, the railroad administration estimated that a two-week rail strike would cause more than 570,000 layoffs at rail-served businesses. That number would be a lot higher in today’s economy, which is so much more dependent on interconnected supply chains and transportation systems.
Ironically, while Indiana’s great intermodal freight network of highways, waterways and railroad tracks is one of our great economic advantages, it also puts our manufacturing, agriculture, mining, distribution and trade sectors at greater risk in the event of a breakdown in the system. And we may have a major breakdown on the horizon.
A little perspective on how vast the effects of a freight rail shutdown would be: About 39,000 intermodal containers and truck trailers are added every day into the traffic stream on the rail network, carrying everything from consumer products and packages to power tools, autos and auto parts to food and clothing. Tens of thousands of other rail cars carrying chemicals, coal, construction equipment and steel also begin their journey on the rails on a given day.
The swift, predictable shipping options that businesses across Indiana rely on will cease to exist if there is a freight rail shutdown. Some freight could move to truck, but not nearly enough to meet demand. It would take 467,000 additional long-haul trucks per day to move what is now carried in rail cars.
Freight demand is expected to grow 30% nationally by 2040, and all modes of transportation will be asked to move more. Indiana was the first state in the nation to establish a Railroad Grade Crossing Fund to address rail highway crossing congestion. We’ve invested heavily in making our integrated network more efficient, and a devastating freight rail network shutdown would undermine our long-term plans.
Fortunately, Sen. Mike Braun, a logistics and supply chain expert, is the top Republican on a key subcommittee of the Senate Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, which may need to step in to prevent a rail shutdown. Specifically, Congress could implement the tentative agreement that was negotiated in September.
This compromise, which contains provisions exceeding the recommendations of White House-appointed arbitrators, provides a 24% pay increase for rail workers – the highest in four decades. It also addresses key quality-of-life issues, per a statement from the two largest labor unions. This is likely the reason it’s been ratified by seven of the nine unions that have voted so far.
Rail workers have earned these gains, working diligently through the pandemic to keep goods moving. Congress should recognize the win-win that the tentative agreement provides and work to implement this compromise path should a rail shutdown look likely. The alternative would be devastating for Indiana and the nation.
William S. Konyha is the president and CEO of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, Inc.