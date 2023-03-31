TEL AVIV, Israel – It’s a confusing time to watch the news about Israel. As a Fort Wayne native who’s lived here for more than 30 years, here’s a brief explainer of where we are and where we’re headed.
What the heck is going on over there?
Israeli democracy’s checks and balances are weaker than those in the U.S. system. To compensate for this, our Supreme Court has traditionally filled the vacuum – striking down laws that violate certain principles based on either law or precedent. This system is far from perfect and needs to be changed – ideally with a U.S.-style constitution.
Unfortunately, the recently elected government led by Benjamin Netanyahu decided to forego the “hassle” of creating a constitution to effect systemic change. To further its openly racist, misogynist, homophobic and Jewish supremacist agenda, the Netanyahu coalition needs the pesky Supreme Court out of the way.
To do this, they began ramming through a series of laws designed to hobble the court – eliminating most legal checks or balances. Coincidentally (or not), much of the proposed legislation would also assist our “crime minister” – Netanyahu faces multiple counts of corruption – in his bid to evade justice.
Let’s be clear: the government does have a very slim majority to further this agenda. But this is not a case of “majority rules.” This is a case of “majority changes the rules.”
Our government, with Netanyahu at the helm, is conducting a thinly disguised attempt at regime change. It’s a soft coup of the type that Viktor Orbán conducted in Hungary – turning that country from a thriving democracy into a de facto autocracy in just a decade.
No, Seriously. Really?
Seriously. How serious? It’s serious enough that…
• For months, hundreds of thousands of regular Israelis and Israeli Defense Force veterans like me – some 20% of the electorate – have been on the streets in daily, mostly nonviolent demonstrations.
• Investors have pulled billions of dollars out of Israel in recent months. Companies and high net worth individuals are moving their capital offshore.
• Significant parts of the Israeli military reserve announced their refusal to conduct the voluntary training that makes up the bulk of the IDF’s readiness.
• The head of the Bank of Israel, a cadre of economists and prominent business leaders have warned of irrevocable damage to the economy.
• Multiple world leaders have publicly called on Netanyahu to back off – including President Joe Biden, who just the other day made Netanyahu persona non grata in Washington.
Wow. Is there any hope?
Totally. The thing is, we have a highly educated, highly motivated, highly involved and frankly feisty-as-heck population. If this government tries to turn the country into a dictatorship, it will be an ungovernable dictatorship.
We proved it earlier this week. Our massive demonstrations and a general strike called by the country’s biggest labor unions in our support literally shut down everything from hospitals and airports to movie theaters. This forced the government’s hand and brought them to the negotiating table.
However, the majority of Israelis have lost faith in Netanyahu and the ability of his racist, misogynistic and homophobic sycophants to govern. Polls show that the citizens of Israel are overwhelmingly against this slide into dictatorship. If elections were held today, Netanyahu would lose.
Ouch. So, what’s next?
As Israel heads into the Passover holiday next week, the government and opposition are trying to negotiate a compromise. Our demands are simple: If Netanyahu and cohorts want to make changes to our system of government, they need to kick off a national, consensual constitutional process to do so, anchoring in law the checks and balances any democratic society needs to survive.
They need to cancel their nonviable and anti-democratic legislative agenda immediately and in full.
I am deeply worried as I watch Israel’s own government attack the foundations of our democracy. But I am heartened daily by the people demonstrating shoulder to shoulder with me.
The best of us – the vast majority of us – will not succumb to our most base instincts, despite our leadership’s ugly example. The best of us – the vast majority of us – will not submit to a regime in which basic democratic rights and norms are not guaranteed. The best of us – the vast majority of us – are now watching very closely.
We’re waiting for our corrupt leadership to finally understand for whom they really work. And if they don’t, we’ll make sure they do.
Steven Greenberg is a Fort Wayne native and a Tel Aviv-based novelist and writer.