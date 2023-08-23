Editor’s note: In an Aug. 12 Perspective piece, Kimberly Dupps Truesdell detailed her less-than-friendly encounters with motorists while exercising on Fort Wayne streets. We asked readers to share whether they have similar stories.
I’m 66 years old and an avid cyclist and runner. I’ve been running and riding the roads in the Fort Wayne area for 60 years now. I tried to add it up, and as near as I can figure I’ve run and cycled at least 15,000 hours on these roads.
In those 60 years, I’ve only had one incident. I was running on an empty country road and I would’ve been hit by a car if I hadn’t jumped in the ditch. The driver was just inattentive, and fortunately for both of us he zigged as I zagged. I was running as I should, into traffic. Otherwise, I would have never seen him coming and his zig without my zag wouldn’t have helped me.
I’ve been lucky. Some people drive fast and angry. When I hear a car coming, I crowd over to the shoulder as far as I can, or even get into the ditch if it’s a blind hill.
The majority of motorists, by far, are careful and considerate. I’m careful as a runner and rider, but not frightened.
Chuck Zumbrun
Churubusco
◊◊◊
I was a pretty avid cyclist. I have ridden thousands of miles here and in southwest Florida. My view is that a large percentage of motorists don’t think I should ever be on the road. Most of the rest aren’t paying sufficient attention, and a relatively small percent are concerned and careful around cyclists.
Even the intro by (Editorial Page Editor Fredrick) McKissack to the piece ... appears to me to demonstrate the problem with many motorists’ mindset. He sets the scene of Truesdell’s incident on “a quiet south side intersection,” not “downtown.” As though riding a bicycle downtown is reckless?
He comments about our “city of great trails but also spaces where she must intersect with motorized vehicles” rather than noting that even with a trail available, a cyclist has as much right as a motorist to be on almost all roads.
He notes that while most accidents are the fault of motorists, that’s not always the case. What percentage are not really the motorist’s fault? Three percent? Six? He finishes his intro (which to me appears biased toward motorists, most of the JG readers) by asking for comments: “Are runners and cyclists reckless?”
I have been hit by a motorist twice while riding, both while on our walking/cycling trails where they crossed a street.
The first was while riding to work downtown from Aboite Township. It was early in the morning, but bright daylight. I was riding south on the Scott Road trail between Illinois and Covington roads. The woman in the car was doing a rolling stop leaving her subdivision and only looking left at traffic heading north which would affect her right turn. I was going too fast to stop.
Rather than run into her car, I tried to go around the front of her car. I almost made it. She hit me with her left front bumper.
It was a miracle that she hit the back of my frame and didn’t crush my left leg or ankle. It was also a miracle that the hit only spun me around and I didn’t fall.
She was so apologetic. She said she would take care of everything if we just exchanged info and I didn’t call the police. That lasted until I told her how much a new bike would cost after taking my bike to two shops where I was told the dent in the back frame made the bike too dangerous to ride.
Her insurance company offered a ridiculously low settlement amount. I explained that I was a recently retired corporate lawyer and that I always wanted some litigation experience. After a few letters back and forth, I received a generous settlement and got a very nice bike.
The second time was on the trail along Illinois Road where it crosses a street that runs south of Illinois. A man in a pickup truck was heading north on that street to turn onto Illinois. I slowed and put my right foot down and waved to ensure he saw me. It was a bright sunny day and he had tinted windows. I could see him wave with his right hand, and I proceeded in front of him.
Just as I got to the center of his too-large pickup truck, he started to take off. I again didn’t get anything crushed and didn’t get knocked down. Turns out the idiot was raising his phone to his ear when I thought he was waving to me to go ahead.
Those were only two of dozens of close calls. I think the trouble is many motorists just don’t see us because they are just not paying attention. I also think many motorists see us but don’t believe they should have to slow down to wait a minute or two for a spot where they can pass us with a safe distance between me on a bike and them in several thousands of pounds of car.
Motorists have a legal obligation to avoid accidents and to give cyclists and pedestrians legally required space. That’s a minimum of three feet.
My considerable experience cycling is that almost all motorists’ inclination, when they see that there is a bicycle in front of them and some oncoming traffic, is to speed up and cut sharply in front of the cyclist rather then let the oncoming traffic pass then safely move over a bit and pass the cyclist.
To me, it comes down to he/she who can kill or maim has the duty to be the most careful.
DAVID KOLHOFF
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I have lived Kimberly Dupps Truesdell’s story, and it brought back memories of close calls I have had as a pedestrian and cyclist. Last summer, having the right of way as I was crossing East State across the river from North Side on the River Greenway heading south, a car came over the bridge, only looking left to turn right on red. She came head on with my bike as I screamed expletives at her, my heart racing, and my mind thinking quickly. If she were to not stop, my only plan was to dive onto the hood of her car, leaving my bike behind for her to demolish. She stopped just in time, and I continued on with tears streaming down my face in fear and relief. I will never forget this incident nor this corner where I now proceed with extreme caution.
I live in downtown Fort Wayne, and I’m afraid cars, even with the development over the past 15 years, pay no heed to pedestrians. I spend two to three hours walking each day and have been nearly hit enough times that now I know to look for cars even though I have the right of way. Most days I feel like a walking target, and cars are on a hot pursuit to see if they can take me out.
What a joy it is to travel to other states where they yield to pedestrians as they cross at painted white lines – even with no traffic signals. Our most recent visits to Maine, Massachusetts and New Mexico proved to us that people can learn how to appreciate pedestrians. I just wonder why that hasn’t happened in the Midwest.
Doesn’t state law say that if a pedestrian has a foot in the crosswalk, a car must yield? At any painted crosswalk, not just a traffic signal? I’ve lived downtown four years, and I can count on one hand the number of times a car has yielded to me at the painted crosswalk at Brackenridge and Fairfield, an extremely dangerous intersection for pedestrians, bikers and cars alike.
Solutions? Signage at traffic lights that says “yield to pedestrians.” Same for the painted crosswalks. Delayed traffic lights where the pedestrian light goes on first while the cars wait a few seconds before they can go so they can spot them.
Education: Is “what to do with pedestrians” part of the driver’s education curriculum? A social media campaign by the city, ads in the newspaper, signs in windows, billboards. While I love downtown, I do not enjoy the little panicky feeling as I walk at crosswalks. At least once a week, my husband or I put an arm out to stop the other because we see a car that has decided not to stop, turns right on red without looking, etc.
I appreciate the article. We need more like this. Awareness is necessary if we truly want people to enjoy our downtown, if we want people to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Getting outside should not be dangerous!
ANNE DUFF
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I have had several close calls in Fort Wayne since Anne and I moved downtown in the spring of 2019. These close calls are all related to excessive speed, running of red lights or disregard of bike lanes by virtue of cars pulling out of parking spots or opening their doors into the bike lane space without looking for our presence.
The scariest recall I have occurred this spring at the corner of East Washington Boulevard and South Clinton Street. I had just received the white pedestrian “go” lamp on the southwest corner of this intersection. I was heading west on Washington toward Calhoun. This was around 4:30ish, so traffic was heavy.
I couldn’t see the far west lane of Clinton clearly because of the traffic in the lanes east of it. I proceeded to cross the street and when I got halfway across the street I saw a white car barreling toward the intersection in the far west lane – in excess of 60 mph, at least! I had no other move than to stomp on the pedals as hard as I could to get out of the way. The car had to veer to miss me by maybe 5 or 10 feet; it seemed like inches! I was shaking and furious all at the same time.
The common practice of red-light disregard in the city needs to be dealt with by ticketing people. So, too, does excessive speeding.
I agree with Anne about the pedestrian-friendly cities such as Albuquerque, Boston and Portland, Maine. These are the cities more aligned to the safety I want to be assured as I retire and enjoy my favorite pastime of bicycling.
The safety of our pedestrians downtown will be critical, in my opinion, to achieving the quality of life necessary to broaden the scope of those who want to live here.
LENNY DUFF
Fort Wayne