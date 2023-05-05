Recently I made chop suey for my husband and me from an old, tried and true recipe from my mother. As I ate the familiar meal, memories flooded into my mind of the many childhood Sundays when Mom had served it.
Those Sundays were complete with hats, gloves, black patent leather shoes, and long, hot, summer church services. For every meal there was always a tablecloth on the oak kitchen table – the table with the concealed ledge where I often hid the vegetables I didn’t want to eat.
Sunday meals often led to matinees at the Rialto with Mom, and later in the evening, Dad listening to the radio while chewing on a LaPaloma cigar.
All those lovely memories in a flash, a gift from the taste of the chop suey.
Recipes trigger memories. A friend’s chicken salad with green grapes and almonds carries me back to luncheons at the foot of the Rockies during my Denver years.
A relative’s delicious omelet recipe evokes a birthday breakfast for a young daughter who is now married and probably serves the recipe to her family.
My sister’s great chicken recipe that serves at least 27 takes me back to the “lake” years, when she served it to hungry hoards after a day in the water. The smell of the sunshine, the feel of the cool lake on hot sunburned skin, the ache of muscles tired from water volleyball, all brought to mind by a thin recipe card that created the repast.
An aunt’s wonderful casserole transports me back to her delightful summer porch in Minnesota in the 1950s. The heavy feel of Minnesota’s August was all around, and the whir of the electric fan in the corner hypnotized us all into a quiet mood. The cicadas sang us a song from the protective oaks as we shared that casserole communion.
Her recipe for spicy dill pickles still brings her into my home some summers in Indiana, and into the home of my son and daughter-in-law in Utah.
Culinary triumphs and failures are contained in a recipe box. The time I was assigned to bring Jell-O to a neighbor’s Easter dinner, and my Jell-O never jelled. I sure felt like a dunce! Couldn’t even make Jell-O. I was so embarrassed then, but now I can laugh about it.
Then the unforgettable Easter when I had completed the required green bean-French onion casserole in a lovely glass dish and set it on the stove to await dinner. Unbeknownst to me, the burner was on and within several minutes, the glass casserole exploded and green beans and mushroom soup and glass splattered over the whole kitchen.
You might guess that our table prayer mentioned gratitude no one was injured by flying glass, and you can believe that I’ll never bake that casserole again and set it on a hot stove.
Go through your recipe box sometime. It will bring many happy and some stressful memories. You will remember where you were when you first tasted that dish, who served it to you and what you talked about that day.
The cards of the best recipes will be old and worn, stained with flour, spices and sauces. But those cards will lead you to this delightful discovery, this happy fact: Your recipe box is not just a container for food ideas.
It is a quiet treasury of memories, a collection of moments in time, a beloved legacy.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.