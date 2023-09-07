This month is National Recovery Month, and it’s a good time to focus a spotlight on the realities of life for so many people in our community: those struggling from addiction.
The face of addiction isn’t what you’d expect. The economy, the stresses of the pandemic and the ready availability of drugs have ganged up on our society. Everyday people – students, executives, truck drivers, teachers, health care professionals, grandmas and everyone in between – are now caught in the cycle of drug abuse in unprecedented numbers.
Allendale Treatment Center, a local provider, recently shared some powerful statistics:
“Last year, over 85,000 people in Indiana were arrested for possession of or selling illegal drugs, and 1 in 5 of those people died from an overdose shortly after they were released. When people with substance abuse issues aren’t able to receive treatment for their addiction, they’re going to start using drugs soon after getting out of jail, which is why the average overdose occurs only five months after they leave jail.”
This shines a light on a critical need in our community: safe, sober, supportive and affordable housing for people recovering from addiction. People need a safe place to recover from the life-altering effects that drugs have had on them.
The Recovery Research Institute, a nonprofit affiliated with Harvard Medical School, is dedicated to the advancement of addiction treatment and recovery. It advocates for a recovery program that incorporates affordable housing and social support to create an environment that encourages the achievement of sobriety and prevents relapse.
What they’re describing is Redemption House.
We are a network of transitional homes for women who are recovering from addiction and its associated trauma. The women who come to one of our beautiful residential programs do so through court appointment for a minimum of six months, during which time they attend classes, learn self-care, and work on finding and maintaining employment, restoring broken relationships and nurturing their faith in God.
I’ve witnessed how the housing crisis has impacted women who are getting out of jail or a drug treatment program. When they can’t find anyplace affordable to live, they end up in a housing situation that is not ideal, which often leads to relapsing and repeating the cycle of destruction in their lives.
That’s what makes recovery programs so important!
We provide them with a safe, sober, supportive place to heal. As a bonus, once they have graduated from our program, they’re eligible to live independently in one of our multiple Graduate Houses, where they still have accountability for their recovery as well as continued support from Redemption House as they build new lives for themselves.
Graduate Tina Angel says, “When I came to Redemption House in 2021, I was ready for a better life, and I was willing to do whatever it took to get it. I realized that I had spent nearly half of my life in and out of prison. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. Here I am, with over two years of sobriety, working at a job I love, and serving at Redemption House – the ministry that changed my life. Choosing to move into Graduate Housing was a game changer for me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without my RH family. This is the best life that I could have ever chosen!”
Tomi Cardin is CEO of Redemption House Ministry.