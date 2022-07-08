We recently had both Mayor Tom Henry and Councilman Tom Didier announce they were running for the next term for mayor in 2023. It is important over the next year to evaluate what is necessary to create a vibrant and long-term viable city for all.
To do this, we have to think beyond downtown development and get back into the neighborhoods. Too much has been wasted on downtown bells and whistles while the parks and rec department has grown completely out of control.
The neighborhoods surrounding downtown used to be a form of suburbs but now are left as irrelevant in this era of Promenade Park. Neighborhood associations are also selfish about members’ desires and not what is actually important for the entire community. An example would be someone who attends meetings but only speaks up for their personal interest such as paving the street they live on.
Some of these neighborhoods need new infrastructure, be it sidewalks, curbing or paving. You cannot blame rentals for entire neighborhood disarray as the current public works director does. Those tax dollars belong to the community and not some tyrant who makes snap judgments based upon his personal view of who is worthy of upgrades.
Neighborhoods do not need murals when down the street sit boarded-up houses or stumps left from cut-down trees within city easements. We do not need immaculate beauty on Forest Park Boulevard when six blocks away a small street such as Shore Drive has not had curbing replaced or paving in more than 20 years.
To pay for these improvements, the parks and recreation budget should be reduced. It should not be a difficult decision to choose between money for sidewalks and curbs or the feel-good waste of planting new sapling trees.
Also, the upgrades of some of the parks have gone into overkill. It is, after all, a park. A place for children to run and play. Tear up a little grass here and there and have fun.
The culture now is that you must walk on the asphalt paths, be careful not to walk on the circle of mulch surrounding every tree, and not play aggressively on the grass for fear of wearing it down.
It has become complete silliness.
The parks were here long before this generation of leaders was born and will remain long after all of us are gone. Look no further than the generational public activity of skating at Lakeside Park and a kickball diamond that was scrapped for more flowers and paving over the property.
We used to play in the entire park as children. Now the play area is reduced to pieces to climb on within a paved circle. Is it meant to be a park or a pristine museum not to be used so awards can be achieved?
A bloated budget with uber-left climate change views only benefits a portion of our society. Flowers that can last an entire season should not be pulled so a new batch can be planted to keep a bloated greenhouse at Lawton Park busy. Too much pork flowing underneath the radar that could be used for greater purpose is wasted.
Are we a city that wants better for all or just window dressing to try to draw in new settlers to this community? The rivers still are not clean and contain toxic levels of contaminants in the sediment. Headwaters Park needs a foundation instead of routine park maintenance. The Johnny Appleseed campground gets a makeover, yet the riverfront is not cleaned up and the boardwalk extended to encourage more use of the river for things such as fishing.
Again, the views of those involved have been selfish. Are they indeed public parks or private ideas of a chosen few who get to make their visions reality on the public dole?
We have a vibrant downtown. We have thriving suburbs. We now need to spend the money on the older neighborhoods in between to connect the 2022 outlying look with the 1970 rundown era.
One candidate can start that process now or one candidate can run on the issue next year. You guys can decide, but I for one am tired of having city dollars spent elsewhere.
David L. Nichols is a Fort Wayne resident with a degree in accounting from IPFW.