In my last piece, I wrote about the people who are currently held in the Allen County Jail, based on a recently published list of people in jail on Sept. 27, 2022, and their charges.
To my surprise, there were a significant number of people, about 160, who were being held in part for other agencies. Of those 160, it appears many are charged with crimes both in our county and other counties.
I want to continue with the description of other people in the jail on that date.
The current population is about 730. To achieve humane conditions, a judge has estimated the population should be about 600.
My goal is to determine whether we, as a community, truly want everyone in the jail to be there.
As a reminder, there are two purposes for holding people in jail: 1) to hold people found guilty of crimes requiring less than a year of incarceration, and 2) to hold people accused of a crime before their trial if they cannot pay bail.
The publicly available list doesn’t include bail amounts. It is an odd situation, however, to have about 450 people held – most with a bail amount they cannot pay – that leads to the community having to build a larger jail.
If a bail has been set for a person, presumably they are not an immediate danger to the community. What sense does it make that we require a bail amount and, because people cannot pay, we spend more money to build a larger jail?
I think it is worth reconsidering the role of bail. Are there people in the jail, currently held before trial, whom we could release without bail? Are there enough of these people to make an important difference in the jail population?
The data suggest there may be.
By my count, on Sept. 27 there were about 60 people held before trial and charged with only probation violations. The charges did not involve violence or weapons. The only listed charge was probation violation. About half had been in jail longer than 27 days.
There were 20 people charged with only drug crimes. No violence, no weapons – only charges such as possession of or dealing cocaine, marijuana or meth. About half had been in jail longer than 42 days.
Lastly, there were about 20 people charged with a mixture of probation violations and crimes that are drug-related, traffic-related or resisting arrest. About half had been in jail longer than 38 days.
These three groups, combined, represent about 100 people. That is nearly the number needed to reduce the jail population to a humane level.
What is the community benefit of keeping these people, who have not had a trial and presumably have a bail set, jailed?
Said more directly, I am extremely skeptical that putting someone charged with a drug crime or probation violation in jail, setting bail to something they cannot pay, then waiting for a month or two will lead them to make better choices in their life. Based on the description of jail conditions, I don’t see how they would learn anything from that experience about how to make more healthy choices.
A jail size of about 600 seems reasonable to me. It is reasonable if we use jail only for the useful purpose of short sentences and holding truly dangerous people before their trial.
I also think the data support that.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.