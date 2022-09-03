Last Monday there was a heavy downpour. Rain hurried to get to the ground, like crows wanting to get some corn in a farmer’s field before other crows could eat the corn.
When trapped indoors by rain, I tend to do two things: I lift my feet so Becky can vacuum in front of the chair where I am sitting. And my mind drifts to yesteryear.
I think of cars which my parents or which Becky and I have owned. Some of the credit for this trip to the past is due to a young man named Nash, a friend of our grandson Sullivan.
Recently, while performing taxi service for Sullivan and Nash, I remembered that when I was young my parents owned a Nash 600. It was gray and made in 1948 or 1949. By the standards of that era, the Nash 600 was sleek and had “airflight appeal.” Like all of my parents’ cars during my childhood, that car came equipped with a girl whom they told me was my sister. Sister or not, she fought for her space in the back seat.
I do not think my sister cared about her “space.” I think she just enjoyed annoying me. In her defense, I will say that I did my best at annoying her.
Dad commenced a Hill family tradition of owning a car which eventually goes out of production. When I was in high school, Dad bought a gorgeous, brand spanking new, fire engine red Oldsmobile 88. I suspect he felt pity for me because no girls wanted to date me. Well, let me tell you, a fire engine red Oldsmobile made up for a lot of shortcomings.
My parents still owned that car when I went to college. While there I met an Alpha Chi named Becky. A nice feature of that red Oldsmobile was that the front seat was one long seat. On a date, if you were lucky, your date could sit right next to you. Becky did.
As time passed, I proposed marriage. We planned to move to Florida and work there. Shortly before we were to wed and be legally allowed to annoy each other, I surprised Becky with a small “used” Nash Metropolitan automobile.
Back then car dealers did not sell “pre-owned” cars. They sold used cars that had been run hard and put away wet, like a horse.
Tradition required a prospective car buyer to do two things. Look under the hood and kick the tires. Dad always did. Then he would light up a Chesterfield and discuss price.
That Nash Metropolitan was not much bigger than a matchbox. Becky was not thrilled about driving it from Evansville, Indiana, where we were to be hitched, to Miami, Florida.
My father harbored similar concerns. One evening in the autumn, while we were sitting with Becky’s parents in their Evansville home, an unfamiliar vehicle wound its way up the long driveway to Becky’s childhood home.
In the mystery car were my parents. They had driven over 100 miles from Bloomington in a used red and black Buick. That Buick was longer than two Nash Metropolitans set end to end.
I knew my parents did not own such a tank. Dad explained he did not want his future daughter-in-law and well-intentioned but naïve son driving that Nash Metropolitan to Florida.
An exchange of car keys occurred. Days later, as we packed the Buick on the morning of our wedding day, it was obvious that only the Buick could accommodate all of those boxed shoes Becky was taking to Florida. Yes, I challenged her. Didn’t people in Florida walk barefoot on the beach? Why so many shoes?
The Buick made it to Florida. With it went two young people and eleventy-leven shoes.
Much later, after working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Becky and I traded in the Buick for a brand new Studebaker Lark. It was a standard transmission, six-cylinder car. Dad taught Becky how to drive a manual transmission by having her drive up and down the hills near Bloomington.
After grad school, the Army sent us to Fort Gordon, near Augusta, Georgia, for four years. Our Studebaker was not air conditioned. After two years in the Georgia heat, we traded the Studebaker Lark for an air-conditioned Oldsmobile Cutlass.
Eventually we returned to civilian life. After moving to Fort Wayne, we leased a Saturn. It too was a good car. When our Saturn lease expired, we purchased a used SAAB.
Let me summarize: Nash 600. Nash Metropolitan. Oldsmobile 88. Studebaker Lark. Oldsmobile Cutlass. Saturn. SAAB.
Have you noticed a pattern?
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.