I love Fort Wayne, and part of what makes this such a great community is our access to beautiful green spaces and native ecosystems in and around the city.
Our cherished public parks, the growing trail network and our three rivers are prime examples of accessible spaces where people can connect with nature.
Unfortunately, these critical community assets are threatened by invasive plant species that reduce biodiversity, crowd out native species and cost millions of dollars annually to manage.
Callery (also called Bradford) pear trees and Asian honeysuckle are notable examples of invasive species that take over natural fields and wooded areas throughout our community.
Callery pears, known for showy white flowers and a pungent smell, were once planted commonly and thought to be sterile. However, because of natural cross-pollination, they now easily spread and rapidly crowd out native species.
Their weak branching pattern also makes them highly susceptible to breakage, creating costly problems for homeowners and local government alike.
While Indiana currently prohibits 44 invasive species deemed high risks, many other species, including Callery pears, are left off that list despite known harm to native habitats.
Other communities around the country are facing these same issues and have developed public policies in response. Ohio’s Callery pear prohibition recently took effect, and other states have also passed or considered similar measures. In Indiana, Knox County and the city of South Bend are examples of local communities working to address this issue by limiting an expanded assortment of invasive species beyond the state limits.
Fort Wayne has an opportunity to be proactive by adopting an expanded invasive species ordinance and encouraging the rest of the state to follow suit. After all, this issue will require buy-in and collaboration well beyond our municipal boundaries.
Earlier this month, the membership of the Southwest Area Partnership voted overwhelmingly to send a letter to Mayor Tom Henry and City Council, encouraging them to develop and pass an invasive species ordinance that prohibits the sale or planting of all invasive plant species on the current list maintained by the Indiana Invasive Species Council.
We have seen the negative effects of invasive species in and around our neighborhoods and the spaces we go to enjoy nature, and we know this problem is not limited to the southwest corner of Fort Wayne.
Henry recently announced the Sustaining Fort Wayne Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, an effort to adapt to the effects of climate change while reducing our contributions and ensuring environmental equity for all.
The mayor and his team should be commended for taking a proactive look at various environmental issues.
Included in the plan are action steps focused on using native plants in public landscapes, expanding invasive removal efforts, educating the public on the harms of invasive species and researching ways to protect areas of high biodiversity.
All of these steps are critical, but cutting off the source of new invasives by limiting their planting and sale should also be included in the overall strategy.
Fort Wayne has so much to celebrate, and it is promising to see city leaders prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship.
We in the Southwest Area Partnership believe an invasive species ordinance is a smart next step. And for those who agree with this sentiment, we hope you share your perspective with local decision-makers.
Kody Tinnel is vice chair of the Southwest Area Partnership.