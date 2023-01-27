Sometimes it pays to be thought of as a Dumb Blonde. There is a certain privilege that allows you to get away with a lot of goofy remarks all caused by one’s hair color.
My dense opinions have nothing to do with my IQ; they are caused by my hairdresser’s proclivity toward avoiding purple hair for me. Hair turning gray? Well, your choice is purple or blonde, Nancy.
Take, for instance, my last piece, where I wrote that the NFL should change the players’ costumes to all one color. I closed with the thought that I have many other opinions on how to improve football, and today I would like to share one more idea that sprouted from the fact that some teams’ names offended certain groups in America, so they changed the name of their team.
My idea is that teams should be named after food groups. Wouldn’t that solve the problem? One conference could be the Fruits and the other could be the Vegetables.
Just imagine, there could be the Tennessee Tomatoes, and their motto could be, “We’ll make ketchup out of you!” They could get John Kerry and his wife to sponsor the team, and the players could wear red uniforms.
Isn’t there a certain ring to the New England Zucchinis? Their cheerleaders could lead the fans in singing, “She wore an itsy bitsy teeny weeny, yellow polka dot zucchini.” The only drawback I can see is that “zucchini” is hard to spell.
The possibilities are endless. Cleveland could become the Cleveland Kumquats, and New Orleans could be the New Orleans Oranges. Can you just hear the play-by-play description?
“The Kumquats are on the 5-yard line of the New Orleans Oranges and are about to make juice out of them! Oh, New Orleans just intercepted and peeled down the field!” A broadcaster could pun all over the place.
Baltimore could become the Baltimore Bananas, complete with yellow uniforms. Before each game, the fans could gather in a bunch and sing, “Yes, we have some Bananas. We have some Bananas today!”
And wouldn’t Peyton Manning love to be the quarterback for the Denver Onions? Fans around the stadium could wave signs saying, “We’ll make you cry!” And as Peyton threw another touchdown, the announcer could proclaim, “Put that on your hot dog and eat it!”
The writers for the sports page would have a field day. Consider these possibilities: “As the Philadelphia Potatoes mashed down the field, they made hash browns out of the Chicago Carrots. To add to the stew, quarterback John Elway put some gravy on his career by pasting the defense. Remember, Elway decided to return to football when they changed the team names, stating that he wanted to be a part of this renaissance. Although he really had hoped to be quarterback for the Atlanta Apples, he had to settle for becoming a Potato. At that time, he was quoted as saying, ‘I really miss being on the menu, and I look good in white, the color of the Philadelphia Potatoes’ uniforms, so I guess I’ll have to settle for scalloping.’
“The fans went wild when Elway first appeared. They threw carrot peelers onto the field, chanting, ‘Cream those Carrots!’ When he threw his first completed pass, they chanted, ‘One potato, two potato, three potato, four. Hey, John Elway, throw the ball and score!’ ”
A writer could be paid according to how many puns he could squeeze into one sentence and how many groans he could elicit from readers.
Now, doesn’t that all make sense?
If produce providers didn’t like the idea and felt insulted, maybe we could use desserts instead of fruits and vegetables. The San Francisco Souffle could be matched against the Tampa Bay Tarts; however, the later name might offend a certain group of females.
In today’s public square, it is very hard not to offend anyone. However, if you’re a dumb blonde, you can get away with it.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.