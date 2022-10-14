Perhaps you, as I, remember the parable of the emperor’s new clothes. If not, here is a brief summary.
A group of con artists comes to town and convinces the emperor they will make him a fine set of clothes with a magical twist – only the wisest and most loyal could see the clothes, while to stupid people they would be invisible. The emperor is thrilled.
He and his courtiers come to see the progress. Looking upon the empty looms and, not wanting to look stupid or disloyal, they exclaim on their beauty and opulence. When the con artists declare the time is right, they mime dressing the emperor in all the new finery and a parade is held for all the people. The crowds, not wanting to look unwise or disloyal, cheered, proclaim the clothes the most magnificent the nation had ever seen. Finally, one small voice rises above the din and proclaims, “There are no clothes; it’s all a con!”
This parable is an apt one to remember as we move toward the coming election. One party, the Republican, has been invaded by a group of con artists, swindlers, sycophants and cowards selling empty promises and dark images to arouse fear. They pepper their babble with shouts of disloyalty and stupidity toward anyone who dares stand up to their lies.
Consider how often you hear the grifter-in-chief use the adjective “stupid” to describe anyone who disagrees with his lies. We are witnesses to what happens to those who display any independent thought or dare tell the truth. They are driven from the party – branded disloyal, RINO, un-American, socialist libtards. The con is vile, but many have followed.
There are those who see the truth but cower in fear they will be branded and their power taken away. So, by their silence, their acquiescence allows the con to gain momentum.
The party is corrupted until the lies have become the norm if one wants to run as a Republican. The vile stench of racism, divisive tactics of culture warfare, and insidious threats of violence are embraced as they promote and seek to protect the con game.
Individuals scramble to see who can be more outrageous, abusing the poor and weak to garner a moment of national attention.
The spineless acolytes, like our own Rep. Jim Banks, play for favor with the current lead grifter and the contenders so no matter who proves victorious, his place of power is secure.
He is so fearful to face a place where his disingenuous actions may be challenged that he refuses to enter public forums, even recently canceling the opportunity for honest debate to hide among the friendly confines of those who will sing his praises.
Sen. Todd Young proclaims “duty, honor, commitment, courage” in his ads. Yet, in standing up to the powers that deform true honor and threaten to destroy the very democracy he has vowed to protect, he only shows whimpering cowardice.
The grifters shout “family values” when it is clear they have no values save their own aggrandizement. The con artists feign Christian fervor when their only god is the reflection they see in the mirror each morning. The crowds cry glory when all they exude is the stench of their own shame.
Exchanging truth for lies, courage for cowardice, ideas for fear-mongering trope, they beg for votes. Their hope is that those who believe the con will vote and those who are disgusted by it all will stay home.
The only solution is a radical one.
When cancer invades the body, one must take drastic action to rid the body of the vile tumor. Similar drastic action must be taken by voters, especially Republican voters, to rid the body politic of these con artists, sycophants and opportunists who infect the GOP.
Republicans who see the truth and know the truth cannot merely sit home and refuse to vote. You must vote in ways you have never voted before, for a candidate of another party. You need to send a clear message to rid your party of seething corruption. Only through drastic measure can the party ever regain the honesty of its message.
Democrats are certainly not saints, but their party has not been taken over by such a mob that it is moving lock step in one direction. There are so many divergent views in the Democratic Party that they still must work toward compromise and must represent a more divergent group of voices to get things done.
This is not true of the Republican Party, especially in Indiana. In just this year we have seen two examples of the Republican supermajority ignoring the majority of Hoosiers to enact measures that cater to the noisy few.
We, those who by our vote are entrusted with preserving our nation’s best values for all people, cannot allow what is clearly happening to continue.
When the emperor marched proudly naked down the street, he was advancing the con and inviting others to join in the deception. Voices cheered, for they were more willing to embrace the lie than cry out the truth. One voice called out and spoke the truth, “It is a lie, a con; it cannot continue!”
Will that be your voice in this election?
Kevin R. Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.