We are weeks away from the start of early voting, culminating on Election Day – Nov. 8. As we approach this vital time in our national history, I hope each person eligible to vote is registered and planning on exercising the privilege and accepting the responsibility.
Some will roll eyes and think, ‘“Why should I vote? My vote won’t make a difference.” – a self-fulfilling prophecy if there ever was one. Your vote will not make a difference if you do not get out and cast it.
There are those who would sit on the sidelines and gripe and moan about the government and the governing, but if you have not registered and voted you have little room to complain. The person who strives to make a difference is the one who votes, not the one who only tweets critiques.
If our government is in trouble – and it is – that starts with the fact that so few of those eligible to vote fulfill the duty of citizenship.
As we approach this election, we must also think about how we will vote.
In this day of rabid partisanship and societal polarization, we need to think carefully about how we cast our vote. Gone are the days when we can simply pull a lever and vote for one party. It is time to exercise our minds and think about the qualities of leadership most crucial at the national, state and local levels of our government. Hereto, I offer these reflections.
We need to vote for leaders who will speak truth, even if speaking that truth is costly. A politician who sacrifices truth for votes, party prestige or personal gain is not worthy of receiving our precious vote. Lies inflame and divide. Lies strike at and threaten to destroy the basic foundations uniting our nation.
As Abraham Lincoln reminded us, you can fool some of the people some of the time and some others all of the time; however, that benefit is shortsighted and the damage is long-lasting. We are in a time when the courage to speak truth is sorely lacking. Ours is a day when truth is exchanged for a lie and integrity is sold for political gain. We dare not use our vote to perpetuate these deceitful ways.
We need to vote for leaders who seek to unite. The culture wars are waged by politicians and party structures that have lowered themselves to the cheap tactic of inflaming fear and rage to disengage thought. They throw words and topics at the public wall until they see what might stick with the engaged minority that is their base, then multiply the resulting message across all platforms.
Haven’t you ever thought it strange that suddenly, according to every candidate in one party, the great disaster we all face is being woke (a concept fabricated out of the mind of some culture warrior which has no meaning and thus is precisely perfect for conjuring up the bogeyman).
How is a concept barely utilized in the rarified air of advanced academia, critical race theory, suddenly a tool of the devil taught everywhere? I doubt the people who spout this nonsense would recognize CRT if it bit them on the butt.
We need to beware of those who use the inflaming phrasing and buzzwords of the culture war to disguise the fact that they have few ideas to serve the common good. They are empty windbags whose vitriol only divides us further.
In the same vein, we need voices with ideas and plans that aspire to greatness. It is easy to sit back and criticize. There is no hardship standing on the sidelines and saying, “They are doing it wrong!”
Criticism is not leadership. Leadership is the hard work and people involvement necessary to understand an issue and propose reasonable, hopeful and positive solutions.
Political campaigning has sunken to negative messaging because those who design the messaging have seen that negativity works. Our votes can change that messaging only if we rise above the negativity and vote for candidates who propose great ideas and visions of how our nation can be better for all her people.
If you are as sick of the negativity that has co-opted our national discourse as I am, vote to end it by rejecting the harpies of negativity.
One last thing is to vote for people who understand that elected office is a civic responsibility with a loyalty to a higher purpose than party or perpetual reelection.
Our system has enshrined the party model and, at present, to get things done and have any hope of being effective in governing, elected officials and those aspiring to office need to work within that system. Their loyalty and responsibility, however, must be to something greater than partisan fidelity.
Once elected, they are to represent, to the best of their ability, all the people – those who voted for them and those who chose to vote differently. They have a responsibility to listen to the whole diversity of the voices they represent and weigh the information to determine the best path for the whole, or the largest part of it.
They, by necessity, must be willing to cooperate and compromise to find the best possible path available. Their duty is progress, not stagnation. Their goal must be to uphold the Constitution and work toward that more perfect union it envisions.
To be a civic leader is to set aside personal ambition and adopt a servant style of leadership committed to the greater good. Sadly, this sentiment – loyalty and willingness to work together toward the greater good – is a rare commodity.
The coming election is a critical one for our nation. The responsibility for change begins and ends with us, we the people, those who have been entrusted with the awesome privilege and enormous responsibility to vote and vote wisely.
Think about character. Listen carefully to dialogue. Set aside party and vote for those who are willing and, we hope, able to lead us toward a more perfect union.
Kevin R. Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.