In 1961, I was a seventh grader at Woodrow Wilson Junior High (grades 7 through 9) in Terre Haute.
As part of our English class, we could purchase inexpensive paperbacks by means of a school-sponsored book club. One of the books for sale was George Orwell’s “1984.”
Shortly thereafter, all students who purchased this book were asked to return their copies to the teacher for a full refund. No reason was given for the recall, and none of us in the class knew who demanded that copies of “1984” be returned.
Was it the teacher(s), the administration, the school board or parents (highly unlikely as this was, after all, the 1960s)?
What all we seventh graders did know was that you could readily check “1984” out of the school library, and that is exactly what happened.
As one of those students who did check the book out of the library, I can tell you that, although I didn’t understand the plot at all, I could certainly find the “good” parts in the book. Decades would go by before I reread “1984” and could truly appreciate Orwell’s view of Big Brother (i.e., Moms for Liberty); “alternative facts;” the continual rewriting of history to fit preconceived prejudices; and “Newspeak.”
Niki Kelly certainly has a better understanding of teenagers’ abilities to navigate books and libraries than do some school boards, library boards and allegedly “concerned parents” (“Library’s efforts to coddle teens deny the realities of teens’ lives,” Aug. 21). Teenagers back then and today are not stupid; they are fully able to understand complex ideas, relationships and, most importantly, to know when they don’t understand something.
Fast forward to the 2010s, when I was a long-term substitute teacher and aide to a sixth grader who often was not able to attend class for medical reasons.
One of the novels the sixth grade class read dealt with a family in Shanghai during the Chinese Cultural Revolution; the protagonist’s father had received his university education in the U.S. and was therefore “suspect” of bourgeoise, capitalist ideas and “recidivism.”
To better understand the background of the novel, I gave the students a program on the Cultural Revolution: what it was, who was affected, who wasn’t and the results of 10 years of turmoil.
We also discussed terms such as “bourgeoise,” “socialism” and “class struggle” and listened to an extract of Chinese Revolutionary opera.
Not only were these students able to follow this, they also asked penetrating questions.
When a grandmother had to be carried out in a chair, the students figured out that she had bound feet, which led to a short presentation on foot binding in China.
At the end of the school year, the students selected this book as their favorite novel of the year.
When the term “Valkyrie” came up in an eighth grade English class, that led to a one-hour presentation on Richard Wagner; gesamtkuntswerk (total work of art); Wagner’s operatic cycle “Der Ring des Nibelungen”; a study of the music, libretto and operatic performance of “Ride of the Valkyries”; and its cultural, social and literary implications.
Again, nothing that teenagers could not handle.
I will freely admit that as an aging boomer, middle-school literature certainly has changed; topics (such as “periods”) that we would not get until ninth grade biology or 10th grade health class, if at all, can appear in a book — and the students don’t give it a second thought.
Kelly writes that the Hamilton East Public Library’s policy of moving young-adult books into the library’s adult sections focuses on “profanity, violence and crime ... .”
The real violence is that done to public libraries everywhere in Indiana by limiting access to books, and the crime is that of underestimating teens’ ability to understand the world around them.
Emory Earl Toops of Fort Wayne is a retired Air Force major.