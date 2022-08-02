Near the end of last semester, I was having lunch with a professor from IU-Fort Wayne’s medical imaging program. I was floored when she casually mentioned that lead-shielding while taking an X-ray is no longer needed or recommended as a standard procedure. More precisely, the lead shielding that has been used for reproductive organs, the gonads, and for pregnant women is no longer needed.
I think I had to ask basically the same question three times: During a standard X-ray, a typical patient doesn’t need any lead blanket (or whatever) to protect against the radiation? Answer: No, they don’t.
I couldn’t help myself, so I asked, over email, for something more to read. She sent me the formal statements by the appropriate professional organizations. In this case, that means the American Association of Physicists in Medicine. These are the folks who work out everything about X-ray machines.
The reason for this recommendation, published in 2019, is a little involved. The short version is that modern X-ray machines use much less radiation, but also that lead shields can sometimes cause more radiation and, lastly, the shields didn’t ever help very much.
The most important part of that list is the first one: modern X-ray machines use much less X-ray radiation than older technology. As an example, a routine X-ray of a child now requires something like 0.06 milligrays. Several decades ago, a typical required level was 2.5 milligrays. That represents a huge improvement.
One way this reduction in exposure has been achieved is by using better X-ray detectors. The detectors now work by measuring the amount of X-rays reaching the detector nearly continuously. When enough X-rays have been detected to create a good image, the device stops.
The older detectors, in contrast, used photographic film. The film had to be developed using chemicals, so the doctors didn’t know how much X-rays they had measured until after the whole process was done. Therefore, they had to use enough X-rays to make sure to get a good image without any immediate feedback. Not surprisingly, that system required more radiation.
So the big difference here is that now detectors can get away with using much smaller amounts of X-ray radiation. That’s great, of course.
However, lead shielding can ruin this improvement. Sometimes the system that is used to nearly continuously measure the detector’s X-rays accidentally overlaps the lead shield. As a result, this whole safety system is useless.
That is, the lead shield makes the modern X-ray machine more like the decades-old machines.
There are other reasons for the recommendations as well.
We now better understand how X-rays move in and through the body during imaging. X-rays scatter inside the body quite a bit, so lead shielding doesn’t help as much as we thought. You might think a lead shield is like using an umbrella on a sunny day to block the sun. A better comparison is that a lead shield is like using an umbrella to stop the smell of a skunk. The air can move right around the umbrella.
So the professional organizations have formally recommended that lead shielding for reproductive organs and pregnant women stop for routine X-rays. That, however, isn’t the end of the story.
In Indiana, there is a law requiring lead shielding during routine X-rays unless it interferes with the imaging. The law goes so far as to require that the thickness be more than 0.25 mm. The professional organizations have recommended that these laws, which are common in many states, be removed. That, however, requires our representatives in Indianapolis to agree.
It can be counterintuitive to believe that removing lead shielding is safer. The familiarity of the lead shield can be comforting. That doesn’t make it safer. The professional organizations have made their public statements and included all the appropriate references to careful, peer-reviewed studies that support the reasons for the change. I hope our state representatives and senators make the change.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.