Several opinions have emerged regarding the River City Ventures project, and I quickly developed my own thoughts based upon my frequent yet admittedly depth-lacking scroll-throughs: “Community menace, Rivergreenway nuisance, profit-seeking against the betterment of the city.”
I gave my nod of agreement and began to move on.
Until the words from my last article (“...(C)onsider the other side before commenting,” Jan. 11) stung my blatant hypocrisy: I had asked, borderline pleaded, for others to simply take a moment to listen and truly ask (respectfully, I might add) questions before rushing to greater judgments.
This path is admittedly a tad inconvenient and even less entertaining than the alternative, but here were some facts that swayed my original conclusion, which I submit not for anyone’s judgment, but instead for a better understanding of what this project entails.
1) My original assumption that the greenway would be destroyed by this project.
I’m a lover of and avid Rivergreenway navigator, and a lover of almost all (with the exception of the rabid geese that plague our fair waterways) greenway affiliations. I was not aware that the project included a new stretch of greenway to be installed and contributed to our city after construction.
It was noted last week (as per usual this time of year and during peak rain times) that any possible path along this stretch of Spy Run Extended was closed. As I had noticed several times during these obstructions, navigators either must turn around or cross Parnell Avenue (my least favorite option when biking with my kids). This will give people the ability to carry on either eastward or westward and cross under the Parnell bridge safely and without incident.
As someone who has biked with her kids across many a street fearing irresponsible drivers, this seems like a win for both sides.
The proposed stretch doesn’t appear to be an ideal design, but still appears to be a vast improvement over the current setting. For those who dislike the admitted sharp turn, the old path will still be accessible (albeit underwater at times).
And again, this stretch is to be created at the owner’s cost, for the city and its inhabitants.
2) The approval of this project means destruction of the natural habitat.
Looking over the proposal from the plan commission (again, way less fun but enlightening) I noticed that 65% of the site is already zoned to support the proposed use. Meaning purchased, sold, going to be built regardless of public opinion, not up for discussion; this land is rightfully owned, and the boats are going to be in service. The area in question proposed is solely for the parking lot.
Why is this important? Because should the development not progress as proposed, the development would have to alternatively continue west – where the amount of tree loss would be significant. The boats still run, but a huge area of nature would have to be destroyed.
3) The massive amount of “possible derelict activity” has a high probability of disrupting and wreaking havoc in this area.
This is an uncomfortable subject for a few reasons. First, it evokes images (at least for me it did) of massive crowds drinking, carousing, destroying and disrupting in flocks (see my earlier mention of hostile geese packs). It could have been my overactive imagination, but I imagined a Spanish Armada-sized fleet. Number of actual boats: Five.
Not exactly the fleet I conjured, but not one to dismiss any idea of grandeur, I thought, “Have you seen the size of a warship? You can fit 300 people per ship. With cannons. Cannons!” Sadly, this was also clarified when the number of passengers was revealed as … 15 per boat.
Fifteen people … and no cannons. Not even one.
Still, clinging to the idea of the most destructive 15 individuals conjured from the pages of history like a bad joke: “Genghis Khan, Vlad the Impaler and Thutmose II were all on a boat…”, it could still be problematic to unknowing passers-by.
Which I imagine is why it has been offered by the owner to put signage on the other side of the greenway “notifying patrons traveling to and from the boats to yield to pedestrian traffic on the Greenway.” The offer for signage east of the project notifying bicycle riders to slow down has been made; the agreement to limit the group of people unloading and loading to a single procedure to avoid congestion is also offered.
The argument that “we don’t want your type of customers” on the river hints at blatant discrimination. I suspect, if a closer look at Joey Tippmann’s clientele were made, the results would be surprising. As previously stated, it’s an uncomfortable subject that I hate to associate with the neighborhood I know and love. But those statements have been made, and the thinly veiled insinuation is unacceptable.
Surmise to say, after reviewing the bulk of this info, I have walked away with a far different opinion concerning this addition to our city. I submit what I have found as not in any way an expert, and with an understanding of valid concerns that have been raised on this issue.
However, I suggest that before drawing your own conclusions, have the open conversations, ask the questions (respectfully) and hopefully keep in mind that both sides may be acting in hopes of a better city, a better community, for us all to enjoy.
When we realize we could all be on the same side, we can find compromise and resolution to benefit all of us, perhaps uniting against the true summertime enemy.
Hostile geese.
Jama Ross is a Fort Wayne resident.