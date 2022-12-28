Fort Wayne is often described as the “city of churches.” But are we really practicing the values preached in our many churches?
A current issue I am following forces me once again to question the veracity of this often-repeated accolade. It is the proposed development to allow River City Ventures to build five private boat docks on our public riverfront for the entertainment of paying customers (“party boats,” which are already available on the riverfront of Hall’s restaurant).
The development would also have cabanas for rent, a restaurant, boat storage and a large parking lot.
Many concerned citizens have spoken up and written in opposition to the project, which would adversely affect the environment and create a dangerous intrusion into the already well-established Rivergreenway trail, which is accessible to all and sustains a high volume of bicyclists, runners and pedestrians.
In a Dec. 22 op-ed, City Councilman Tom Freistroffer offered a “solution” to the trail safety question: to move the trail away from the river and run it instead along the west side of Parnell Avenue.
Although I believe he had good intentions in proposing this as a “compromise,” his mindset exemplifies what I believe to be a long-standing problem throughout our city and state government. That is, the perpetual valuation of “business enterprises” (with accompanying power, influence and money) over the needs of ordinary residents.
In Freistroffer’s compromise solution, the desires of one monied developer would take precedence over the hundreds of people who currently enjoy free access to this area of riverfront.
He describes the current site as “just a wooded lot there, flanked down the riverbank by the River- greenway trail... .” He then notes, “The development proposal would like to make use of the river” (my emphasis).
Missing in this evaluation is consideration of the experiences of ordinary people and their need for a healthy environment, along with access to clean air and water. Dan Wire also noted in his Dec. 15 op-ed that “80% of this parcel is in a floodplain.” Which further begs the question: When will “a wooded lot” – which provides shade and natural beauty for humans, native habitat for critical species, sequesters carbon, helps prevent flooding and much more – be valued more than the creation of yet more wealth for the already wealthy?
Sadly, this preferential treatment of powerful business interests is a pattern I have witnessed over all my 45 years living in Indiana. I am hard-pressed to think of times when the needs of ordinary people or the environment trumped a development project.
Yet just this past year we lost a huge part of our tree canopy to extreme weather events, which are increasing in both intensity and frequency. We are on a foolish trajectory of environmental degradation and widening disparity among citizens that will cost us dearly in the end.
It is significant that the United Nations Office of Sustainable Development recently dropped its ranking of the U.S. from 32nd to 41st worldwide. This is based on 17 categories, some of which center on equity as well as the environment. This ranking puts us as a “developing country,” between Cuba and Bulgaria.
It is time for our elected officials to value most what all their constituents deserve and want: a healthy environment, economic security, good education and equitable health care.
Please join me in contacting our representatives on the Allen County Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council to advocate for our collective well-being and against this proposal.
Peg Maginn is a Fort Wayne resident.