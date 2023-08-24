One of the first challenges Wendy Robinson faced when she was appointed superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools came from a school board member who didn’t like the way the district taught reading.
At-large member Kurt Walborn’s criticism of the reading curriculum was well intentioned, of course. His young son, diagnosed with dyslexia, had struggled to read until Walborn sought out a new approach. The frustrated father ran for school board and became a passionate advocate for the one-on-one tutoring technique he wanted implemented at FWCS.
Today, as school boards across the nation are disrupted by right-wing members intent on banning books, challenging public health mandates and unearthing anything that smacks of social-emotional learning, a board member targeting reading instruction seems almost quaint. But it was in writing the story about the standoff between the new superintendent and Walborn that I developed a true appreciation for Robinson’s commitment to students.
While sympathetic to Walborn’s concerns, she insisted that the district would not drop the investment and promise of its comprehensive literacy program for a single, focused reading instruction method.
“Just as he thinks Reading Recovery doesn’t work for all kids, I feel his program won’t work for all students,” she said at the time. “I’m not out to prove I’m right and he’s wrong. Every year, we are going to do our research. We can’t stay stuck in the same methods if they don’t work.”
After hearing of Robinson’s death last week, I recalled the many examples over the next 17 years where she steadfastly followed that approach. Her insistence on doing what was best for students sometimes drew the wrath of parents, politicians and even her own teachers, but Robinson never wavered.
The tough decisions to close schools, eliminate bus routes or to ask voters to raise taxes to improve schools came only when the superintendent determined there was no other answer.
Few Fort Wayne residents seemed to recognize the critical juncture at which the district stood in 2010 when North Side and South Side high schools faced the prospect of state intervention. After cutting more than $300 million in baseline school spending, state education officials were champing at the bit to expand their control of local schools, lining up for-profit education management groups to operate schools labeled as failing under Indiana’s arbitrary performance guidelines.
Robinson would have none of it. She knew the targeted schools weren’t the only ones at risk of being handed over to private operators. The superintendent designated 11 schools as LEAD (Leading Educational Achievement with Distinction) schools. With eventual buy-in from the teachers union, the district made staffing changes and implemented intensive training. The changes worked in raising achievement, keeping the state at bay.
Robinson earned great respect for her efforts at both the state and national levels, and rightfully so. A long-time participant in Indiana education circles observed last week that she loved to hear the FWCS superintendent testify before legislative committees. “When legislators would ask her ‘gotcha’ questions based on misinformation, she would professionally and substantively TEACH with knowledge, patience, understanding, aspiration and advocacy for students, staff and public education,” she wrote.
Her outspokenness did not please everyone, and Robinson’s success drew the inevitable racist remarks. Each year, The Journal Gazette reports salaries for the highest-paid public employees in Allen County. Year after year, I saw angry comments from readers who were irritated to learn how much Robinson was paid. The criticism always targeted the one Black female on the list.
I wasn’t surprised letter writers fell silent the year she earned $230,000 overseeing a district of more than 29,000 students. That year, she finished second on the list to the white male chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who earned $389,000 overseeing a campus with an enrollment about a third the size of FWCS.
While she would never complain about personal slights, Robinson would not let anyone sell her students short.
One of the rare occasions she complained of racism came when she served on the Indiana Education Roundtable. At a meeting in 2009, Gov. Mitch Daniels distributed copies of “Real Education” to all Roundtable members. Its author, Charles Murray was also co-writer of “The Bell Curve,” which linked race and IQ and was widely denounced as racist and methodologically unsound. Likewise, Murray’s “Real Education” suggested there wasn’t much that schools can do to raise the reading and math achievement of “low-ability children.”
Daniels told board members the book “changed the way I think about education.”
Robinson was outraged.
“The book goes against everything I believe as an educator,” she told me later, sharing even sharper comments off the record.
In the opinion piece I wrote about the superintendent’s standoff over the reading curriculum, I concluded with the observation that Walborn’s approach was shaped by his son’s struggle; Robinson’s came from her concern for all FWCS students.
After the story was published, the superintendent told me her mother read it and said, “Wendy, you were right. You have to think about all the children.”
Robinson was clearly pleased to have won her mother’s praise. I was pleased to know FWCS had a leader who would always put students first. Rest in peace, Wendy.
Karen Francisco retired as editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette in 2021. She lives in Littleton, Colorado.