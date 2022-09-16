For many Americans, including me, the attraction to the exhausting news surrounding Great Britain’s royal family is dumbfounding.
The mere existence of a “royal” family is so antithetical to my view of our culture, I usually open my participation in any conversation about the Windsors with an eye roll.
Elizabeth II’s passing led to Charles III’s ascension, a change that has not occurred since Feb. 6, 1952.
The throne is inherited. So is Indiana’s budget surplus.
That’s just a silly comparison, right? Not to me it isn’t. In August, at the prodding of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana General Assembly approved a program to send $1 billion of what is about a $6 billion surplus back to Hoosiers. I appreciate the effort, though my preference would be to either refund it all or do something unquestionably good with it.
There is no good reason to simply continue keeping it. Unless one is interested in the inheritance.
Having a pile of excess money not designated to anything gives the Republican supermajorities incredible freedom.
Nothing is more influential in America than money.
It is natural to assume that if the political clout of those supermajorities is ever truly threatened, then, and only then, will that pile of money get put to substantive use. The pandemic didn’t shrink the surplus. It grew it. The surplus survived the financial crisis of 2008-09 as well.
This legacy slush fund that is primarily designed to protect the political party that controls it will exist until that party’s power is in doubt. According to Forbes, the royal family is estimated to be worth $88 billion, and it only took a few centuries to grow that large. Without that wealth, how long would the monarchy continue?
Both my parents’ family lineages are from Ireland. My dad had entertaining stories about his grandpa expressing wild hostility toward the royals during the 1930s. He blamed them for all the hardships his family suffered before they immigrated to America, rightly or wrongly.
Much like I don’t understand any American fascination with authority granted based on something as absurd as “divine right,” I have never fully understood hostility toward them either. But grandpa is family, and even though I never met him, I’m sticking with him.
I, on the other hand, see the royals as nothing more than a wealthy family with an awkward place on the world’s modern stage. Charles is not the head of government; he is the head of state. In the American system, the president fills both these roles, and those stately functions trickle into Congress as well.
It’s one of the reasons, in my opinion, so many of our members of Congress and state legislatures stay in office so long. Nothing strokes an ego more than being referred to and treated as “honorable,” regardless of one’s true character.
The past several days, though, I have been curious what would happen if Charles, or the new Prince of Wales, William, were of particularly low moral fiber. What would the Brits’ response be?
Indiana collected $128 million more in August than the most recent revenue forecast projected. At that rate, the state will replace the billion-dollar refund it just gave voters in eight months.
Outsized wealth creates outsized power. Too many Hoosiers think the surplus is harmless, or some weird indicator of sound fiscal management.
The truth is that it is dangerous. It always has been. The only question is what those in power need to do before their power finally gets checked.
It will happen. And it won’t be pretty.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. This piece originally appeared at indiana capital chronicle.com.