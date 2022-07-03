Zero-sum game: “A situation in which one person or group can win something only by causing another person or group to lose it.”
– Merriam Webster
The concept of a zero-sum game is easy to understand. Someone wins and someone loses.
This sort of thinking is convenient when we are looking for a shortcut to understanding an issue. People know this and sometimes take advantage of it by casting competing ideas as zero-sum games.
“You want to be on the winning side, don’t you?”
“To the winner go the spoils.”
These become acceptable justifications for action.
Our system for choosing elected officials is based on the concept that the majority rules … or at least the largest group rules. In the 1830s, Alexis de Tocqueville observed the winners could choose to make decisions that are in their own best interest and tyrannize groups not in the majority.
This challenge for our country continues nearly 200 years later.
Candidates tell voters that this is the most important election in [insert unit of time] and that the other side is a threat to [insert cherished thing]. This approach is zero-sum thinking, but it is understandable.
Candidates want to win and elections have consequences. If the other side is vilified enough during the campaign, the winners can feel justified in pushing their agenda regardless of what the pilloried other side thinks.
The United States is a diverse population, and it is easy to find ways to draw “us vs. them” lines. We do this with party affiliation all the time. According to Gallup, in May, 29% of the population identified as Republicans, 31% identified as Democrats, and 39% identified as independent.
The recent Supreme Court decisions in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and Kennedy v. Bremerton School District have provided more ways to drive people into camps that are described as diametrically opposed.
In 2018, David Brooks wrote, “The problem is that tribal common-enemy thinking tears a diverse nation apart.”
A term commonly found in introductory government and American politics textbooks is “pluralism.” This is the idea that diverse groups pursue their special interests or culture within a common civilization. There will be competition between groups and ideas, but always within the society created by that diversity.
This concept implies that interests and views not in the majority will be acknowledged and maybe even contribute to a better society.
The way zero-sum games are used makes the world seem simple: “We are right. They are wrong.” “If we lose, all is lost, so we must fight.”
Unfortunately, the world is not that simple.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called a special session of the Indiana General Assembly to address economic conditions and provide some relief. After the Dobbs ruling, the governor said the special session was “an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life.”
There is speculation a complete ban on abortions is a possibility during the special session. Such a piece of legislation will be met with cheers and jeers.
In 2019, The Hoosier Survey by the Bowen Center at Ball State University found 19% of the respondents thought abortion should be legal in all cases and 17% thought it should be illegal in all cases. Fifty-seven percent thought abortions should be legal, but with varying degrees of restrictions.
In other words, this is not a simple issue.
I warn students at the start of each semester that I will be asking them to see things from multiple points of view. This often plays out with me advocating a competing perspective during discussions.
That works well enough, but it works better when I ask a student who has answered a question to answer it again, but from a different perspective.
I tell the students they do not have to accept that different perspective, but they do have to understand it and why someone might have it.
One of the ways that has been suggested to address the incivility that seems to be running rampant today is by teaching civics. Not everyone agrees with this approach, and those who do agree disagree on what it means to teach civics.
In very simple terms, one version of this approach focuses on presenting facts and theories. Another version focuses on moving from facts and theories to engagement.
Both approaches often start with a discussion of the rights people have. That is a good place to start. People should understand their rights and liberties, but it cannot stop there. Any civics curriculum must include discussions about the duties and responsibilities we have.
There is no doubt the United States is experiencing quite a bit of division now. We need to remember this is not new or unique. The pendulum of our history swings between moments of more and less division.
The country does seem to be coming together behind at least one thing. According to recent polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 85% of the respondents say the country is heading in the wrong direction. This opinion is highest among Republicans at 92%, next among independents at 85%, and finally Democrats at 78%.
Perhaps we are ready for nuanced discussions about complicated issues that consider competing points of view within our common civilization. That is good because reducing discussions to zero-sum games does not seem to be working.