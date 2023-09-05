The news is a few weeks old, but I was struck – not in a good way – when the Southwest Allen County Schools board approved a contract with the organization Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism.
For background, a group of Black Homestead High School students protested last February, culminating in a sit-in of sorts in the high school cafeteria.
The instigation was a Homestead student posting on Instagram a picture of themselves in blackface. Protesting students who were quoted in the news, however, emphasized that there is a wider, deeper, unhealthy environment in the school. Several students were quoted as saying they do not feel safe.
It is worth trying to state this idea simply and clearly: Racist words can make an environment unsafe for Black students. The effect is quite different for many white students.
The reasons for this difference are not simple, although they are also not really important for the local issue.
The important issue is that Black students attending Homestead deserve to have a safe environment to learn. Many students say they currently do not.
For example, at the most recent SACS school board meeting, a parent of a Black student described leaving the district because their child did not feel safe.
As a small piece of evidence, here is a bit of demographic information. Allen County, as a whole, is 12% Black. The students in the SACS elementary and middle schools, combined, are 8.2% Black. Homestead High School is 5.3% Black.
A small decrease from elementary to high school may not be much, but it is certainly consistent with Black students complaining about feeling unsafe and parents saying they will move out of the district.
This problem is not unusual. Lots of organizations, whether school districts, companies or cities, struggle with it.
There are also high schools with similar demographics of SACS that do not have the problem. To me, that means the problem is solvable.
Just like any complex, common problem, there are professionals who have learned what helps. These professionals are people who have experience with these problems and have a history of solving these problems.
I think of it as vaguely similar to having an electrical or plumbing problem. You hire a professional with experience of success.
In this case, the professional to look for is someone with human resources experience and results in resolving similar conflicts.
I was surprised, then, when I looked a little deeper into the organization SACS hired: FAIR. The organization formed in 2021 and, based on how it describes its positions on its website, has very specific beliefs about everything from education to tracking medical data.
More relevant, however, is what the organization spends time and money doing.
As near as I am able to tell, again based on its self-description, its members spend quite a bit of effort on lawsuits related to racism and gender issues, including many lawsuits against school districts. Their main argument in many of these lawsuits is that race is a social construct and should not be used to distinguish between individuals for nearly any reason.
For example, FAIR has been involved in several cases trying to prevent using racial demographics in health care decisions.
I disagree with many of their positions, but that is not relevant to why I think hiring them is useless.
They do not have a long history of solving problems similar to those in SACS. I could find no evidence that they have entered a school district similar to SACS with a history of an unhealthy environment and helped change it to one that is healthy.
So the district hired rookies.
I find the situation a bit sad. Students protested and were told, I thought in good faith, that the district would make an effort to solve the problem. Instead, the school board has hired a group that describes itself as skilled in suing people.
