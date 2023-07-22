I grew up in Fort Wayne and attended Southwest Allen County Schools for my K-12 education. Since then I have traveled the world, lived abroad as a minority (albeit a privileged one), and now live in a large, diverse city.
Growing up in a largely white community, I didn’t understand the white supremacist culture I was being taught and in which I unknowingly participated until I left and came back.
One of my first assignments at my current organization was to be a part of a racial and social justice work group to create programs to de-escalate staff tensions in hopes of having a more harmonious workplace. I have no formal training in this area and was embarrassed to have been blind to how this country treats racial and ethnic minorities and unknowingly perpetuated harms through microaggressions for so long.
One day at a conference, where I was the only cis-gender, heterosexual white person invited, I listened to co-workers share stories and strategies on how to successfully navigate working and living safely in white supremacist culture. The whole time, I kept asking myself: Why I was never taught this growing up?
I felt like my K-12 education at SACS failed me (and my peers) about the realities of how the world works for different kinds of people.
Yet, I shouldn’t be surprised that I was unprepared by SACS in diversity, equity and inclusion education. I can count on one hand the number of minority teachers I had in 13 years of education and on two hands how many such students I had in my classes.
Throughout my education in elementary, middle and high school, I was often partnered with a minority student or a student with disabilities during group work.
One time in middle school, I asked my teacher whether I could have a different partner next time to switch it up since my classmates got to do so. The teacher told me no because I was the only student in the class they knew would be kind and patient with such a partner. It saddened me that out of a class of 25 to 30 students, the teacher could only think of one who wouldn’t be mean to a person different from them.
For the past decade, I’ve been unlearning the racism and white supremacist cultural traits I was taught growing up in a white suburban school system and community. It is hard, time-consuming work that can be messy, and at times it’s uncomfortable – but all necessary.
It’s not easy to learn how you’ve hurt people, even if the hurt wasn’t intended. The important thing is to own up to the harms caused and do our best to correct them and not repeat them.
If a few words that one person perceives as negative about diversity, equity and inclusion on a website hold up the start of DEI staff training and education requested by current minority SACS students who have been harmed, know that they are still being harmed and traumatized with no action being taken.
It should not be the responsibility of minority students and parents to organize and protest for SACS leadership to take timely action to address racist behaviors peers think are OK because they are taught it’s OK – through consistent silence, inaction and/or a large number of likes on a social media post – either inside or outside of the classroom.
White people need to do the work and need to educate one another. Yet the majority of DEI trainings I see offered are led by minority staff because if they don’t speak up and educate others, they know not enough people will and their lives will be at even greater risk in this country.
I understand that contract procurement can be lengthy and cumbersome, but I urge the SACS board to start sooner rather than later with something, knowing that more training and platforms can always be added.
DEI education is a lifelong journey and, like diversity, the more you have the richer and more compassionate your community will be.