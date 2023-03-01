It has been more than a generation since I worked as an elementary and middle school teacher and school counselor in Southwest Allen County Schools.
I began my educational career in SACS and served just shy of 20 years before joining Fort Wayne Community Schools for an additional 15 years in public education as a central office administrator.
The last time I stepped foot in a SACS school was to conduct a diversity presentation at the request of the principal. Based on some recent racial tensions that have surfaced at Homestead High School, it seems fair to say that while time has progressed these issues have remained much the same even as the population has predictably changed. Changed in the sense that SACS has become more diversified.
In the midst of this population diversification, our society has simultaneously experienced technological advances that have allowed for huge changes in the ease with which we access information and the sheer amount of information available to us at the stroke of a computer key, the press of a smartphone screen or the push of a remote-control button.
And with these revolutionary changes in speed and access to knowledge come some information that is either so egregiously liberal left, so erroneously radical right, so maddeningly manipulative, and/or so disturbingly full of disinformation that it does none of us any favors.
A case in point locally is the blackface incident that resulted in racial tensions rising at Homestead High School. However, when it comes to this specific egregious online action, perhaps a positive path forward will transpire after all in the form of a more inclusive school culture.
Thanks to an activist-leaning group of students along with school and central office personnel who took the time to listen, the issues of race, diversity and inclusion have been raised and problem-solved in a meaningful manner.
A course of action has been spelled out that, as I read and understand it, has much to do with bringing the community into the school and the school into the community. So, it makes sense when SACS Superintendent Park Grinder says, “This is how we will move forward as a school district and as a community.”
After all, our private, parochial and public schools are a reflection of our community. Moving racial and cultural understanding forward should be as much a community effort as it is any school corporation’s effort.
We should all be curious about one another, reaching out to understand and appreciate what comprises our cultural and racial diversity.
And here is where I offer my final two cents on this matter.
As it relates to the school setting and our community, two elements are especially paramount in living meaningfully with diversity: caring human contact and a truthful understanding of the facts.
In pre-K-12 education, these two points translate to the hiring of a competent, diverse staff (teachers, administrators and support service personnel) who reflect the makeup of our community and teaching an age-appropriate, honest set of facts on any given subject, including those surrounding our nation’s racial history.
Of course, in times where especially teacher shortages prevail, hiring that diverse caring human contact for the classroom setting is no small challenge.
In the case of SACS, for example, such hiring challenges may mean using a portion of the district’s foundation funding to offer a pilot teacher scholarship program that would “grow their own” diversified staff. This would only further strengthen the talented pool of teachers that already exists in SACS today.
And promoting an inclusive environment in SACS and our community may also mean forming strong alliances with other school districts and communities across the state to drive home to state legislators the imperative that factual, age-appropriate curriculum delivered to all students in all subject areas is the life’s blood of education and democracy.
Americans are at their best when they prize both the difference and sameness they see in one another.
Greg Slyford of Fort Wayne, a retired educator, was Southwest Allen County Schools’ teacher of the year in 1987-88.