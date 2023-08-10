Behind a desk sits a woman in her 30s who has just ended a Zoom session where she was providing therapy to a teen boy with a history of being bullied in school. He was referred by the school because they are worried about his angry threats at teachers. The school fears he may bring a gun onto the premises. The young man had been on a waiting list for therapy. Zoom made it possible for him to get help now, but connecting with a teen over Zoom is difficult.
Another woman in her late 20s leaves the house of a young teen who locked herself in the room threatening to commit suicide. The parents had called the nonprofit agency reporting the potential threat of harm. The parents owned a gun and did not know if their daughter had the gun on her. The therapist had helped the young adolescent unlock the door. Finding room in the agency’s caseload so this young teen will receive regular therapy may take time. At least the crisis was averted today.
A therapist leaves a group meeting of church attendees. The person with a gun entered during services recently. The therapist thinks of all the trauma each of the people endured while hiding under the pews. The therapist wonders whether her words had helped ease their distress. She left them each with a card with a number they could call for one-on-one help. She knows the wait to get into services could be weeks or months.
In today’s world, children are taught not just how to stop, drop and roll but also how to hide under their desks and to place their laptops in front of their chests if an intruder with a gun enters. Teachers have closets with backpacks in them to assist if there is a shooting. Sometimes one of the items the teachers have is kitty litter in case they are locked in their rooms a long time and children need to go to the bathroom. Parents are told to know what their children’s shoes look like because if their children are shot with an automatic rifle, they may be unrecognizable. Unbelievable, right?
Clamoring for more mental health services is the response to each mass shooting. We all hope helping troubled adults will stop the violence. We count on mental health therapists to debrief and help assuage the trauma of the children and teachers, or shoppers or church attendees, who have witnessed a shooting.
We repeat over and over that mental health services stop the shootings. Therapy is the antidote to the gun violence, or so our lawmakers say. Mental health providers are on the tip of the tongue to save lives.
More mental health services absolutely is part of the answer. It is just unrealistic. Why? A severe shortage of mental health providers is plaguing our state and the country. In May, Counseling Today, a publication of the American Counseling Association, cited the Kaiser Family Foundation. The foundation finds that 47% of the U.S. population in 2022 was living in a mental health workforce shortage area, with some states requiring up to 700 more practitioners to remove this designation. The Kaiser data showed that only 31% of the mental health need is being met in Indiana. Indiana is in need of 286 practitioners.
There are several reasons for this shortage, but the one that stands out to me is poor pay. In this country, we pay emergency room practitioners and other physical health providers well to save our lives. We do not do the same for our mental health care professionals. Yet we expect them to save our lives by treating those who have mental illnesses that prompt the use of a gun to kill someone or themselves.
Employment marketplace ZipRecruiter says we pay a little over $65,000 on average in Indiana for a licensed therapist. But if you look at Indeed, you see that the public organizations that are swamped with waiting lists of clients have starting therapist salaries lower than this. Therapist have masters’ degrees and are licensed after a rigorous two years of supervision and testing. We are asking therapists to “cure” a life-or-death mental illness for $65,000 a year.
In comparison, the average emergency room registered nurse in Indiana makes $74,000. Nurse practitioners who have the equivalent education of a licensed therapist make far more with an average salary of $127,000, according to Salary.com. And, a nurse practitioner with the same educational/licensing as a therapist makes double the pay of a therapist.
When you have sat across the desk from a person who is angry and volatile, or entered the house where someone is suicidal, it is just like entering an emergency room. Therapists stop the “bleeding” of mental anguish caused by their illness, which we know more and more is caused by physical as well as emotional abnormalities.
If we want therapists to save lives, to treat the mental illness, to prevent suicide, to stop a person with a mental illness from going into a mall or school or church and shooting, then we have to respect the fact that they too are taking on life-and-death illnesses every time they see a patient. So if the answer to the gun epidemic is mental health services, when will we pay these “emergency” life-saving professionals adequately to protect us?
Rachel Tobin-Smith of Fort Wayne is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.