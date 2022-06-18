Central Indiana’s Anderson High School athletic teams have been known as the Indians for almost 100 years. And one of the school’s traditions has been a basketball pregame routine in which a student dressed as the school mascot and another dressed as an American Indian maiden dance and pass a “peace pipe” among the cheerleaders.
Tuesday, the Anderson school board unanimously voted to put a halt to the pregame routine. Its sports teams will continue to use the Indians name and logo.
“Traditions are a continuum,” Superintendent Joe Cronk told the Anderson Herald Bulletin after Tuesday’s board meeting. “They started back in the 1870s, and they continue through today. They change over time.”
The district assigned a task force earlier this year to review how it represents Anderson’s Native American history. The city was named after William Anderson, a former chief of the Delaware tribe.
That review was prompted after a TikTok video of a pregame routine in February resulted in hundreds of disparaging calls to the school and school board. Cronk said Native Americans have told the district the pregame pipe ceremony was inappropriate.
“The Delaware tribe of Indians and most Native American tribal members have made it clear through this process that having students or any non-native individuals dressing up in native regalia and performing routines and ceremonies that they hold as a sacred component of their culture is in no way honoring them,” Cronk said.
The Anderson superintendent is right about traditions. When such customs, however beloved, offend others, it’s time for change.