There was once a time when schools were small, teachers and parents knew each other, and parents knew about problems before their children even made it home.
Over time, parents became conditioned to trust that school boards, administrators and teachers had their children’s best interests in mind when teaching, managing and maintaining their school district.
Aside from attending parent/teacher conferences, award ceremonies and extracurricular events, most parents have had minimal interaction with their schools.
In 2020, COVID-19 brought the school experience into the living room as kids were forced into remote learning, and many parents didn’t like what they saw.
They were shocked to learn about assignments, activities and surveys that focused on ideologies and theories rather than academics. They also learned that their children had access to sexually explicit novels in school libraries that most reasonable adults would consider inappropriate for children.
When schools reopened, kids dealt with mask mandates, social distancing, contact tracing and quarantine requirements that seemed arbitrary and ineffective.
Meanwhile, sporting events, musicals, school carnivals, proms and afterschool programs, the hallmarks of the primary and high school experience, were canceled. Shortly thereafter, local, state and federal agencies, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began promoting COVID-19 shots for children, which caused schools to put measures in place that discriminated against some students.
For the first time, many parents began attending school board meetings to make their concerns heard as their children were struggling with the emotional and academic fallout of the new post-COVID school culture.
Frustration with school boards across the country became clear, and parents who were desperate to protect their children from what they saw as social engineering became incensed when their concerns were generally dismissed and they were labeled as radicals and bullies by the very boards who controlled the bully pulpits.
Some board members and some parents went too far. Police were called unnecessarily in some cases and parents made out-of-line comments in others. There was no violence, no torches and no pitchforks.
What was more consistent was frustrated parents and taxpayers making their opinions and concerns known in a reasonable and respectful way while adhering to a barrage of new rules, time limits and restrictions.
Heightening this growing divide between parents and schools, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memorandum to the FBI encouraging them to investigate parents who were protesting at school board meetings.
Rather than work toward finding consensus and bridges in this divide, the federal government, teachers’ unions and many school boards attempted to silence and intimidate parents, which only added tinder to the smoldering embers of parental protectionism.
So where does that leave us? Well, we have a collective decision to make.
Parents can either draw up lines of confrontation or school boards can respect parental rights, listen to their concerns and be responsive through their decision-making. They can seize this energy and turn that into ongoing engagement with parents.
Protective parental instincts are hard-wired into our DNA.
If we acknowledge the family and its importance in our society, we must see that parents are the greatest potential educational ally, not the enemy.
This new post-COVID reality for school boards isn’t going away and parents are stepping up and demanding change.
Going forward, the education system, school boards and school administrators will need to be transparent to maintain parental trust. Ultimately, Indiana school boards are subject to voters. The more those boards embrace this newfound limelight and the public’s concerns, the better our schools become and the more united we are as a community.
Amanda Tokos of Fort Wayne is an entrepreneur, business owner and former federal probation officer.