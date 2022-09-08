There is an annual, predictable debate that takes places in northeast Indiana each August.
One side of the debate says the school year should begin just after Labor Day and conclude near Memorial Day, conferring upon students a respite during the traditional American summer season.
The other side reasons that three contiguous months is too much vacation away from studies, and that it is more effective to schedule a shorter summer holiday but with more frequent periods of time off throughout the regular academic year.
That would have been a curious and mystifying debate to people living in Fort Wayne and Allen County less than 150 years ago because until the early 1850s, there was no such thing as a standard school year because there was no such thing as a standard public or private school system.
The origin and flourishing of public and private schools, as well as higher education in northeast Indiana, is a fascinating story. One of education’s greatest champions was a Fort Wayne native who built an impressive, national profile in Washington, D.C.
The story of public schools in Fort Wayne begins in April of 1853.
Something called the Fort Wayne board of school trustees was formed and met for the first time then. While the founding of that association was essentially the beginning of what we now call public schools, residents in that era knew them as “free schools.”
Before the early 1850s, the mission of educating young people was carried out exclusively by churches, faith-related groups, or by a handful of privately funded schools or tutors here or there.
But across Indiana in those pre-Civil War years, a debate was taking shape about whether there should be schools funded by fees and levies that would be open to the children of taxpaying citizens. The concept originated in western Europe and was taking root in the United States.
The debate in northeast Indiana continued for much of that year, and two schools were founded and opened in October 1853. One of the schools was opened in a home owned by township Trustee Alexander McJunkin on Lafayette Street between Wayne and Berry streets. The second school was opened in something called the Hulburd House at the corner of West Wayne and Ewing streets.
There may well have been as many as 1,200 children of school age who were eligible for education that year, but the best records show that in that historic inaugural first term, 240 boys and 160 girls attended the Fort Wayne free schools.
Four years later, in 1857, the first public school building in Fort Wayne was constructed and named the Clay School.
Who was among the most important catalysts for that pioneering concept of widespread education? He was Fort Wayne attorney and banker Hugh McCulloch, who later became the United States’ first comptroller of the currency in 1863. This new office had been created to oversee the financing and serious inflation concerns during the Civil War, and President Abraham Lincoln was so impressed by McCulloch’s intellectual agility and leadership that in 1865 he made McCulloch his secretary of the treasury.
McCulloch flourished in that role, and was retained in the post by two of Lincoln’ successors, Andrew Johnson and Chester Arthur.
Not only was McCulloch a great advocate of more young people attending school, but he also played a vital role in founding one of Fort Wayne’s first colleges, the Fort Wayne Female College in 1846.
This college was later renamed Methodist College, and was located at the west end of present Wayne Street. A former Indiana governor, Samuel Bigger, was instrumental in the way the college grew and expanded. A prominent Fort Wayne resident, William Rockhill, donated the land for the college.
In later years, the college was combined with something called the Fort Wayne Collegiate Institute, which also had a division of higher learning for young men.
As coincidence would have it, the entire institution was moved to Upland, Indiana, south of Fort Wayne, where we know it today as Taylor University.
Fort Wayne’s Catholics and Lutherans were also actively involved in the early formalizing of education in northeast Indiana.
In 1846, a school called Saint Augustine’s Academy was founded on Calhoun Street near the present site of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – then known as Cathedral Square. This was a Catholic girls’ school, and a decade later, it had a boys’ counterpart, known as the Brothers School.
The Lutherans were particularly adroit at the need for the early education of children, opening their first school in 1837 – an academy headed by the Rev. Jesse Hoover.
The longest continuous presence of higher education in the Fort Wayne area was founded by those same Lutherans when they established Concordia College in 1861 on a sizable campus on Maumee Avenue just east of downtown Fort Wayne.
Concordia remained in that location until 1957, when it decided to relocate its campus to the beautiful former Seddlemeyer farm north of the city, not far from the Saint Joseph River.
The old campus property was eagerly taken over by the Indiana Institute of Technology, a college that had been organized in the 1930s on East Washington Boulevard in downtown Fort Wayne.
Last but not least was the founding of the Fort Wayne College of Medicine in 1876. The college was built at the corner of Broadway and Washington Boulevard and deserves far more attention than it has ever received because of the incalculable influence it had on widening medical availability and access in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Two of the five founding physicians were I.M. Rosenthal and Miles Porter; both became important and prominent cultural figures in the history of Fort Wayne. They were unusually gifted leaders not only in medicine but also in medical education, influencing generations beyond their own.
Those were remarkable and bountiful years for education in Fort Wayne and Allen County between the 1830s and the 1870s.
It is dazzling to recall what remarkable strides were made in less than five decades of the mid-19th century.
Historian John Ankenbruck added immeasurably to my own understanding.
That legacy of education confirms what a superb private and public system defines this part of the Hoosier State, and rooted in the mission and aspirations of great Fort Wayne leaders and visionaries, most of them now forgotten through the mists of time.
A great English educator, mathematician and theologian, Sir Isaac Newton, observed in a 1675 letter to Robert Hooke that “If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and lives in northern Virginia.