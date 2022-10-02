The motivation to seek public office is as varied as a community’s challenges.
No one runs for public office intending to perform poorly. Many citizens take the political plunge hoping to improve the local landscape. And while some candidates crave attention or status as an “influencer,” those folks generally meet disappointment.
So, what drives those who seek specifically a school board seat?
It is hard work, the pay is minimal and the hours daunting if one is truly committed to students, teachers and the broader community that funds public education. Quite simply, the “silver bullet” to improving public education is lots of hard work.
Why then, has running for school board become all the rage in many parts of the country? What is driving the expenditure of millions of dollars by special interest groups to elect candidates to push national political agendas unrelated to local student needs?
It has happened in Indianapolis, in Los Angeles and in Detroit. Fort Wayne could be next.
Special interest groups with agendas unaligned with the issues facing your school district are fielding candidates all over the country in districts such as ours. Here is how to perform due diligence in determining whom to support for your school board.
A fundamental rule in politics is “follow the money” to predict how a person will vote if elected. Want to know whose ideas the candidate will support or what agenda the candidate will push? Follow the money.
How does the average citizen do that? Those who campaign for office must disclose their donors. If a candidate receives large sums from groups espousing extreme ideas, so goes the candidate. Follow the money.
Keep in mind that the best-funded campaigns don’t always match up with the best candidates.
What should you look for then in a good school board candidate among a list of no-names? Here are a few things to look for:
• Is there something unique in the candidate’s background that makes them a good fit for your board?
• Does the candidate have practical experience to fill a gap in your school board?
• Does the candidate have a solid record established from previous board or community involvement? Ask whether the candidate “plays well with others.” Try to find out whether the candidate has a reputation as a team player or a grandstander.
• Do they understand that the top priority of a school board member should be serving students, not personal interests or hidden agendas?
• Do prospective members have a working knowledge of schools or the capacity to learn without becoming domineering or a know-it-all?
• Is the candidate willing to commit the time to understand the multifaceted operation of a school district, including public finance, buildings, contracts, personnel issues, budgets and revenue sources?
• Try to determine whether the candidate recognizes the difference between governance and management. Effective board members understand that their most important relationship is with the superintendent. The interaction between a board and the superintendent will make or break a school district.
• It is critical that board members avoid micromanaging the schools and engage in constructive communication with the superintendent on a continual basis. Do they understand that respecting and supporting a superintendent rank near the top of what distinguishes successful from failing districts?
When you go to the polls this year, work hard to distinguish those who will serve the interests of students from those whose agendas have little to do with our kids.
It is our hope that this roadmap will assist you in electing those with a sincere commitment to the success of public education.
Michael Shaffer, left, is director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program at Ball State University and a resident of Fort Wayne. Mark GiaQuinta is an attorney with Haller and Colvin who served as president of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board for 10 years.