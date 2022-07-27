For me, the most difficult period of the pandemic was the winter of 2021.
Not only were the hospitals in which I work massively overextended, but there was an exhaustion throughout the hospital that was palpable.
There was physical weariness from the sheer number of patients and amount of clinical work.
But for me the emotional fatigue was far more severe. Because by the winter of 2021, the vast majority of those who would die were there because they had made the choice not to be vaccinated. For most of us, it was hard to stomach.
This choice was not made in a vacuum. It was bolstered by the messaging of elected leaders who either remained silent about what science told us was the best way to protect ourselves and society or just plain spouted untruths.
This came to a head in December 2021 as lawmakers at the Statehouse debated House Bill 1001. This bill would have prohibited private businesses from requiring vaccination of their employees. HB 1001 (which ultimately passed, though in a version that essentially had little impact) suggested vaccines are not important.
I have reflected a lot on the way the pandemic has been handled. It has laid bare for me the fact that many bills written and enacted at the Statehouse are the biggest determinants of public health and safety in the state. Hoosiers literally live and die based upon the decisions of our lawmakers.
And the messages sent by bills of late ignore science and put Hoosiers at risk.
The message sent by HB 1001 and the silence of many of our elected officials about vaccines meant far more Hoosiers died this past December and January than should have.
The permitless carry bill that became law July 1 makes it easier for Hoosiers to carry guns in public spaces than before – in a year in which Indiana has already seen more mass shootings than we generally do in an entire year. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death in children.
Now we come to abortion.
Most experts agree that limiting reproductive rights will lead to an increase in complicated and high-risk pregnancies, further worsening a maternal mortality rate that ranks 47th in the country. And a recent study demonstrated that states with more restrictive abortion policies had significantly higher maternal mortality.
These three issues are ones in which decisions made by politicians at the Statehouse have a direct effect on exam rooms and ICUs around the state. And these are issues for which we have empiric data that can and should help guide lawmakers in their deliberations.
To me this clearly points to the fact that those of us involved in health care and public health need to become far more involved in civic advocacy. We need to work to elect lawmakers who understand science and want to use it to guide policy to make us all safer and more healthy. We need to interface more with our elected officials to help them understand our stories and experiences about how policies affect the lives of normal Hoosiers.
And (gasp!) maybe some of us in health care and public health need to run for office and represent the ideals of sound public health policy and science in the General Assembly. (Note this is not a campaign announcement, but I think more of us should consider it).
Because the flow of patients to our health care facilities at this point in history seems to be regulated at the Statehouse.
Dr. Gabriel Bosslet is associate professor of clinical medicine in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep and Occupational Medicine at Indiana University. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.