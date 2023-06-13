Chemicals are all around us: in the air, in the Earth’s crust, in the ocean.
Though they are sometimes depicted as bad, they are essential in many applications, including pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing. In fact, the same chemical might be beneficial in one context but harmful in another.
For example, ozone in the stratosphere protects us from harmful UV solar radiation but at ground level contributes to lung damage. Here we consider another chemical – benzene – commonly used in the manufacture of synthetic products such as nylon but, unfortunately, also found in some hair products.
Dry shampoo products contain inert substances available in aerosol or powder formulations designed to absorb excess hair oil, mask odors and add volume when brushed or blow dried away to reveal better-looking and -smelling hair.
In October 2022, Unilever recalled certain dry shampoos – including products branded as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé – because of the presence of benzene. Since then, Valisure, an independent laboratory for quality assurance, has detected high levels of benzene in several brands and batches of dry shampoo products.
Lab results showed that 70% of samples tested had quantifiable levels of benzene, and some samples analyzed directly from contaminated air suggest that the total benzene concentration contained in a 10-second spray was up to 340 parts per million, 170 times the conditionally restricted concentration limit of 2 parts per million set by the Food and Drug Administration.
Benzene is a colorless or light-yellow liquid chemical. It has been used primarily as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Trace levels of benzene may be found in cigarette smoke, gasoline, glues, adhesives, cleaning products and paint strippers. It is a known contaminant in the petroleum industry.
The FDA recognizes the danger of benzene and lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.” Class 1 solvents are to be avoided as they are either known or strongly suspected human carcinogens and environmental hazards that should not be used in the manufacture of of drug substances, excipients, and drug products because of their unacceptable toxicity.
There is no safe exposure limit for benzene. The chemical is known to cause various cancers; it could also lead to reproductive and blood disorders.
Benzene exposure could be more detrimental to pregnant women, infants and young children.
That is why it is such a big deal when benzene is found in products such as sunscreens or deodorants, since its presence in daily-use household products could be dangerous.
Studies on benzene indicate that “exposure over a long period to any concentration of benzene greater than zero is not safe.”
Many epidemiological studies of petroleum workers exposed to benzene by inhalation have clearly associated the chemical with the development of cancer of blood tissues at continued exposure to levels as low as 1 ppm.
No one intentionally adds benzene to dry shampoo. It may find its way into the can because, at a molecular level, it tends to adhere to butane – a common propellant used in aerosols. Other aerosol products have been recalled in the past because of the presence of benzene: Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays and some Pantene and Herbal Essences hair products, as well as a few sunscreens.
The reason why benzene is particularly troubling in dry shampoos is that you spray them near your face and in enclosed environments such as bathrooms. The issue is the close and the continuous exposure.
You may choose to eliminate potential carcinogens from your beauty regimen. The good news is you have options, but they can come with a compromise.
There are two common ways to shoot powder out of a can, using a propellant or using a bag and valve. Since propellants are usually contaminated with benzene and the bag-and-valve method produces a wet spray, neither method is useful in a dry shampoo.
Mary Futher, the founder of Kaia Naturals, discovered there is a third method: using new “wing-lift” technology, which contains no propellants but relies on two levers inside the package to push powder up from the bottom of the bottle after the wings disseminate it.
Honeywell has developed a promising, environmentally friendly, low-global-warming-potential, non-ozone-depleting volatile organic compound that allows for a consistent, fine, dry spray from the start to the finish of the can. The company is working on applications of the new propellant for use in everything from personal and home care products to air conditioning in cars and trucks.
This will hopefully result in another chemical that betters our lives.
Lubna Hamed is a limited-term lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All views expressed are the views of the author.