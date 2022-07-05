Much has been written about the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which just overturned Roe v. Wade.
Such important decisions should always be based on the best scientifically verified facts we have available. In the case of abortion, we know the effect that abortion being available or being denied has on women. It is well-studied and it is not subtle. It also was not referenced in the Supreme Court’s majority opinion.
In the 2006 case Gonzalez v. Carhart, the Supreme Court, in a decision written by Justice Anthony Kennedy with four conservative justices concurring, commented that there was no reliable data to measure the phenomenon of potential abortion regret. Because of that comment, several scientists led by Dr. Diana Greene Foster at the University of California – San Francisco designed a long-term project, the Turnaway Study, to measure exactly that: the effect of having abortion available or denied to a pregnant woman.
Prior to this study, most similar studies had been narrow and deeply flawed. Those earlier studies had concentrated on just the mental health of patients and typically compared patients receiving an abortion with patients who chose to continue their pregnancy. This sort of comparison is, of course, deeply flawed because the two groups are not similar.
The Turnaway Study fixed both problems. The scientists recruited about 1,000 women from 30 different facilities over several years who had sought an abortion. Some patients received the abortion, but some were turned away (hence the study name) because their pregnancy was just beyond the facility’s gestational age limit. The patients were interviewed every six months for about five years.
The two groups here are much more similar; thus, measuring the effect of receiving or being denied an abortion is much more reliable.
The interviews were wide-ranging, including mental health as well as economic, career and relationship impacts. The study authors have published more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles describing various aspects of their results.
The most common reasons for these patients seeking an abortion were not being able to afford a child (40%), the pregnancy coming at the wrong time (36%), the man involved being an unsuitable partner (31%) and needing to focus on other children (29%).
Regarding mental health, the study found no evidence that receiving an abortion causes mental health problems, such as depression or suicidal ideation. However, those patients denied an abortion do have higher levels of anxiety, stress and lower self-esteem shortly after denial. These effects appear to fade after about one year.
In the immediate aftermath of receiving an abortion, the predominant reported emotion is relief. Over the five years of the study, about 95% to 99% of patients reported that the decision was the right decision for them.
Regarding physical health, patients denied abortions, when compared to patients who had received abortions, reported more chronic pain and rate their health as worse. Two of the patients in this study denied abortions died from pregnancy-related causes.
Regarding economic impacts, patients who were denied an abortion had 3 times greater odds of being unemployed and 4 times greater odds of being below the federal poverty level. These patients had more personal debt and lower credit scores.
Regarding personal relationships, there is no measured difference in the likelihood of being in a relationship with the man involved in the pregnancy. Patients who received an abortion were more likely to self-describe as being in a good relationship.
Regarding education, those who received an abortion were more likely to graduate from a four-year college or university. This result, however, is pretty complicated because of a small but subtle age difference in the two groups.
Regarding family planning, patients who received an abortion or were denied an abortion were equally likely to experience a later unintended pregnancy. That is, receiving an abortion did not make future unintended pregnancy more likely.
Patients who received an abortion were more likely to later have an intended pregnancy.
That is, receiving an abortion apparently allowed patients to plan a family more effectively.
Lastly, the children of patients have different outcomes as well. The children of patients receiving an abortion have better economic and developmental outcomes.
Many of these results were well-measured and published in peer-reviewed journals for the first time by this long-term study. It would be nice if these results were used when forming a healthy federal or state policy on abortion.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.