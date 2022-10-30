I’m half Black and half Filipino, and I go to a predominantly white school. The people there have done an amazing job of making me feel included, starting from when I first transferred in second grade.
The social butterfly, I talked to anyone and everyone, making friends off the bat. People didn’t treat me any differently, I was one of them! We learned together, we played on the playground together – things I would do the same at any other school.
It was when I began growing older that I started to realize the difference in life and the subtle factors that made me different.
People would make comments on things involved in Black culture, over hairstyles, sayings and more. Some Asian foods were called gross or weird.
One of the things that upsets me now was over the treatment of Black History Month. The furthest back I can remember was in fifth grade, when I asked my teacher if we were going to do anything for Black History Month.
Her response was along the lines of, “It isn’t planned in the curriculum, so probably not.”
This continued year to year, ranging from fifth grade to ninth grade, with the most I got was an article or two about Black historical figures, usually being the same ones every year.
Black History Month was almost never acknowledged in my school, with the exception of a few teachers.
All of this showed me that although I had been accepted, I still wasn’t fully included.
It is easy to ignore at times, but constantly learning history that seldom concerns my ethnic background and seeing the microaggressions of some students in my school pulls at something inside me.
Schools should be making efforts to educate their students about other cultures and ethnicities, equally emphasizing their histories. Months of celebration like Black History Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month should be acknowledged, and the curriculum should be adjusted according to the growing diversity of our country.
Inclusion can make such a difference. If a student feels more included in their school, they may be more inclined to learn, socialize or grow as an individual, rather than them feeling like an outsider who has to educate themselves on their background.
Of course, it will be hard to educate people over every ethnic group out there, but attempts have to be made. We have to start somewhere.
Some schools have things like culture day, where they bring in things from their traditions and cultures to show so that everyone can learn and appreciate them.
Lessons over historical figures of different cultural backgrounds help us understand how we got to where we are and who we are today, while also helping students of this cultural background feel proud of who they are and their ancestors.
Social media is a huge platform to teach students what they should and shouldn’t say to people who aren’t of the same culture as them.
Spreading awareness of microaggression and methods of inclusion go further than the school, though; the students must also make an effort to educate themselves and others.
Overall, there is much more that can be done to help students feel included, even in schools that lack diversity.
We start with educating ourselves and others on the diverse cultures and histories of others. It may take a lot, but I believe that by the time I have kids and they are in school, they will feel like they belong and be able to see it in their curriculum and the people who surround them.