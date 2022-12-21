“Repent! Prepare ye the way of the Lord for His Kingdom is at hand!” Christians across the globe are preparing with prayers and confessions, with gifts to the poor, with songs and lights and sweets.
The nuns at Saint Francis were busy preparing on a recent Sunday evening.
It was almost dark, time to light Mirror Lake, to sing the old carols and re-create the creche as St. Francis of Assisi did almost 800 years ago.
This year the live donkey that was to accompany Mary and Joseph balked, refusing to cooperate, but the pageant weathered on.
The little lambs nibbled on the grass, the angels sang and the lambs arrived with the wise men. The baby was so tiny.
The Stephen ministers were preparing, too.
A few weeks before, one of the ministers had visited a 98-year-old bedfast lady at her nursing home in central Indiana.
When the minister entered her room, the old lady had a big smile on her face. Why so happy? the minister asked. Betty replied, eyes sparkling, that she was looking forward to tomorrow when she would receive mail – her weekly church bulletin.
That was about the only mail this lady ever received, yet she was beyond grateful for this fragile lifeline to her church community.
Prepare to witness miracles.
Recently, a 3-year-old girl in Indianapolis announced to her mother one morning at breakfast that Jesus had visited her. This child had been very ill since infancy.
Her body had been stuck with many shots and frequent infusions during lengthy hospitalizations in her short life.
But Jesus had sat on her bed during the night, she told her mother. He said she would be healed and within a few days, to the confoundment of her doctors, the child was well. Now this family is preparing for a wonderful Christmas.
Another miracle to consider.
The Stephen ministers were busy preparing holiday treat bags to shut-ins and patients in their congregation. Thirty bags were filled with homemade cookies, tangerines, foil-wrapped chocolate stars, a slice of homemade bread, a pen, Bible word searches and crossword puzzles, Our Daily Bread verses in a small tin box, safety footies, etc.
At her first drop-off, the Stephen minister was stopped. “I am so sorry,” said the nurse, “but you won’t be able to deliver your gift. Mary Lou has gone home.”
Truly surprised and somewhat taken aback since the woman had undergone routine hip surgery and seemed to be making a good recovery, the Stephen minister asked whether there was someone else who might appreciate the Christmas care package. “Yes,” the nurse replied. “There’s a lady with COVID in isolation. No family, no visitors. She’d be ever so thrilled.”
The Stephen minister returned to the church and shared the sad, unexpected news that Mary Lou had died, much to everyone’s distress. Word spread, of course, that Mary Lou had passed. On Sunday afternoon the pastor was just about to reach out to her family to offer comfort when his phone rang. Mary Lou was calling to say she’d gone home and she was preparing to sing with the choir, if possible, that evening in the Christmas concert.
At this dark time of year, as we await the birth of a child who will grow to be our redeemer, may we be prepared to participate in the simple majesty of the story and to receive those daily lessons that point us to the light. His kingdom is at hand.
Betty, who awaits for her weekly church bulletin, would be delighted to receive a Christmas card.
Her address is Betty Humphress, The Village of Avon, 4171 Forest Pointe Circle, No. 509A, Avon, Indiana 46123.
Connie Kovas is a Fort Wayne resident.