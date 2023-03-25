Twenty five years ago, when I arrived here from Poland, I never imagined all the possibilities for someone who has the will to start a new life.
I am so grateful for this country and the caring community that truly delivered on the promise of the American dream and afforded me so many opportunities – to learn English, to advance my education, to raise a family and to have such a fulfilling professional career.
This is not to say that being a cultural minority woman in a workplace has put me on easy street – rather, one filled with barriers and potholes and challenges, all of which I have come to strangely appreciate over the years and accept as the necessary steps for personal growth.
These dues needed to be paid forward in hopes of forging an easier path for my daughter and echo the intentions of the brave women working in the needle trades, who more than 100 years ago marched through New York City’s Lower East Side to protest child labor and sweatshop working conditions.
These women pioneered a global movement, calling for a gender-equal world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.
So much progress has been made, yet so much remains to be done. With that said, growing up behind the Iron Curtain, I do not take for granted the freedom to move the needle forward.
I am grateful for the opportunities to use my professional role as a platform to shed more light on crucial issues of equity that specifically impact cultural minority women in the workplace. I applaud the many courageous women leaders in our community who are on the forefront of critical conversations involving race, gender and inclusion gaps.
In so many ways, we all share a united voice around women’s rights, though we start from very different places because of our culture and culture-based upbringings and belief systems.
Hira Ali in her book, “Her Way to the Top: A Guide to Smashing the Glass Ceiling,” skillfully identified the complexity of gender equity and equality by characterizing cultural minority women as the “double minority” group who face double the roadblocks. This is an aspect of reality with which I am well connected.
Several of my cultural minority peers illuminated this perspective on a recent community panel during an International Women’s Day luncheon at the Parkview Mirro Center, organized by the GFW Inc. Women’s Network in partnership with Amani Family Services.
The starting point for all women in this society is riddled with deeply rooted systemic barriers: racism, gender role stereotypes, sex discrimination in employment, opportunity and pay inequality, and others. It also encompasses conscious and unconscious bias and prejudice directly related to ethnicity and culture, language proficiency, and the general negative narrative associated with being foreign born.
This strikes at the very heart of belonging and sets yet another layer of internal constraints, such as the impostor syndrome, perfectionism, fear of failure, fear of judgment, fear of vulnerability, scarcity mentality and more. These are the double roadblocks for cultural minority women, making us question, “Am I good enough?” and leaving us feeling we have something to prove.
Consequently, we set unrealistic expectations to try to outperform ourselves, and the finish line is always a moving target. We compromise our boundaries, prioritize work over personal needs and suffer in silence because we do not dare jeopardize our image of being strong, capable and resilient. Vulnerability is not a risk we are willing to take because life experiences have taught us hard lessons along the way.
Even more detrimental, access to change often feels limited for minority women, creating a scarcity mindset where we feel we must compete for space in order for our voices to be heard.
All of these constraints are grossly misunderstood in the workplace and inadvertently lay the foundation for glass ceilings we create for ourselves.
As cultural minority women in all levels of leadership, we need to give a voice to these shared experiences and empower ourselves to confidently take a place at the table where we absolutely belong and where we should be heard and valued.
Equally important, we need to continue to mentor rising leaders and strive to model authenticity against all the defenses we have cultivated through our disadvantageous journeys.
As Women’s History Month comes to a close, I know there is much to be done to move the needle on women’s rights in this society and around the globe. However, if there is anything we can have power over today, it is making a decision to take a close look at our own glass ceilings then shatter them.
Ewelina Connolly is chief executive officer of Amani Family Services.