“We’re not going to fix it,” was how Rep. Tim Burchett answered when asked about a potential role for Congress in addressing relentless school shootings. The Republican House member from Tennessee gave the comment only a few hours after March 27’s deadly shooting in Nashville.
Two attributes of the pro-gun crowd are troubling me. The first is evidenced by Burchett’s additional comments: “I think you got to change people’s hearts.” This defeatist tone is familiar. Shootings such as last week are now regularly described as an act of “evil.”
As empty as “thoughts and prayers,” “evil” is now the insurmountable phantom used by those not interested in “fixing” any of it.
The second attribute is broader, but also easily identifiable. It’s called “hyper-individualism.” Pro-gun Americans try to avoid saying things like “the death toll by guns is the price of freedom.” But it is this deeply expensive freedom, specifically, that supports gun manufacturers’ production of the tools being used to kill our kids.
Dennis M. Clausen wrote for Psychology Today in 2021, “It seems that individuals have taken the attitude that they have the right to conduct themselves in whatever way they see fit, and everyone else be damned.”
Hyper-individualism is a fancy word for selfishness. One of the problems with the pro-gun crowd is their inability to see the cost of their selfishness. The enormous fiscal aspect of the overwhelming presence of guns is quantifiable. The cost this extreme self-interested behavior is causing for the greater community is immeasurable.
The deterioration of community is akin to the collapse of the nuclear family. Losing commitment to both leads us here – a nation stuck with a problem featuring a menu of potential solutions, but not enough commitment to one another to meaningfully act.
Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. It was, at best, an incremental federal step in our national struggle with gun violence. Twenty Republicans voted for it. Did Republican voters revolt? Quite the opposite.
Of the five Republicans in the House who voted “yes,” only one was on the ballot in November. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick represents Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District. First elected in 2016 in a competitive district, he garnered 56% of the vote in 2022 for a 12-point margin of victory, tying his largest victory in four elections.
Fifteen Republicans voted for it in the Senate. Only two had to face voters in the fall. Both won bigger than ever before: Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Indiana’s Todd Young.
Young’s 58% share of Hoosiers would likely have been smaller if he had voted against the gun safety bill. I have no data to back that up, but I bet Young does. He knew the right thing to do politically, even in red Indiana. His margin of victory confirmed it.
The New England Journal of Medicine published data showing that death by gun became the No. 1 cause of death among children in 2020. Other top causes are auto accidents, cancer and drug overdoses, all tragic problems we collectively have no problem trying to solve.
“Survival of the fittest” has been wrongly applied to all sorts of things the past century and a half. Specifically, Charles Darwin’s theory was about the survival of the species itself.
Our children’s survival is being threatened by one neighbor’s selfish freedom to own an AR-15, while his neighbors, and their children, are needlessly dying from it.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.