The property tax bill has arrived. Hurray!
New referendums are proposed. How exciting!
April Fool’s Day has passed, too – shoot. We are all fools affected by this bloated, corrupt market-based property tax system.
This system has failed and continues to spiral upward out of control. For example, two houses next to each other in the same neighborhood and of equal value can have property tax bills that are thousands of dollars apart. Why?
A question for the “elected” Republican supermajority members representing the citizens of this state: What are they doing or going to do about this out-of-balance, out-of-control property tax system that continues to fester and fleece the citizens of Indiana?
What is Gov. Eric Holcomb going to do about it?
What are the candidates running for the governor’s office going to do about it?
No one, absolutely no one, should ever lose their home or be confronted with losing their lifelong dream and investment.
Assessments keep rising 10% to 15% each year.
Solution No. 1? Cap 1% on assessments same as the tax. Solution No. 2? No one older than 65 should pay school taxes. Period.
Remove the over-65 circuit breaker credit limits ($40,000 in income and $240,000 home value) on property tax deduction for all citizens older than 65.
This current market-based system is wrong. Citizens of Indianapolis are paying way too much overhead into a school system where returns (e.g., graduation rates and testing scores) are deplorable.
Any savvy investor would remove a weak portfolio with pathetic returns. Unfortunately, taxpayers, especially senior citizen taxpayers, are forced to soldier on.
I have lived in this state all my life and Indianapolis for 34 years yet did not have any children attend schools in the IPS school system or otherwise. Paying taxes for IPS mismanagement has been hard to fully accept as a “community duty.” Relief from this school tax burden is justified when there is 0% benefit or return.
Community duty for seniors should include contributing a favorable share for fire and police safety, infrastructure projects including streets and parks, and a fair amount for the welfare of citizens less fortunate. However, the total tax bill by percentage paid for schools is beyond reasonable, especially when non-impressive school statistics are posted periodically.
Why are passing percentages of ILearn so low for grade-school kids? And what about non-transparent items that could be kept from this assumed transparent public list? It is most irritating that citizens are forced to pay property taxes for a poorly managed investment. Debt service is another school property tax line item that is tough to swallow. Enough is enough.
Republican and Democratic officials alike are responsible to the citizens and parents of children in this school system and need to start listening and develop a plan to fix this market-based property tax system and change the homestead credits for senior citizens.
No one older than 65 on fixed income should pay school taxes regardless of property value or income.
Referendums are all outside of the property tax cap, and they keep coming. Referendums are voted on during the primary where voter turnout is typically less. Is this fair?
Senior citizens have provided their fair share for this community for the school system. Give us a break. Stop the school tax for those older than 65.
Jim Newman is a citizen advocate who lives in central Indiana. A version of this piece first appeared in the Indianapolis Star.