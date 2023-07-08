Tears rolled down my face a few weeks ago as I watched my oldest son graduate from college in Indianapolis.
As a proud mother, I relished this monumental moment in my son’s life, but I also pondered his future. Will he return to his hometown and use his time, talents and treasure to be an asset to the Fort Wayne community? Or will he seek employment opportunities in a larger locale somewhere across this country?
As a native of this city, I truly believe that our region’s graduates should explore all the beauty that our community has to offer and choose to take an active role in shaping the future through a heart of service. Beyond the plethora of employment opportunities available, low cost of living, and growing entertainment and leisure activities, the vast number of ways to give back to our community truly amazes me.
My question for my son as he contemplates his future is simple: How will you serve your community?
Our family has always had strong ties to our community through service with many social agencies and religious institutions. I fondly remember my grandmother helping coordinate her church’s soup kitchen, which provided free meals to those in need on the southeast side of our city. She would frequently make trips to the Community Harvest Food Bank to secure produce, canned goods and frozen meat to ensure needy families could enjoy a warm, delicious meal.
How will my son continue this legacy of service and commitment?
With a diverse city such as Fort Wayne, what does community involvement look like? It can be through volunteerism at one of the hundreds of organizations in our city. Finding an organization to share your time with is as easy as a quick Google search.
When my son was a young boy, he joined a youth sports organization called Metro Youth Sports. I chose to volunteer my time (and former talent as a high school cheerleader) to serve as a cheer coach working with young girls. This was the perfect opportunity for me to cheer on my son and build relationships with an energetic group of kids who needed love, compassion and mentorship.
Serving your community can also involve supporting your neighborhood association, being appointed to a local board or commission, or running for public office. As a candidate for the Fort Wayne city clerk position, my passion to pursue this post is motivated by my desire to continue my community involvement and see increased awareness about the function of the clerk’s office.
There is a definite need for more minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and individuals with disabilities to have a platform to share their unique perspectives to better our community.
There are a multitude of benefits from choosing to serve, and often overlooked is how it can improve a person’s physical and mental health. In a world where one’s leisure is increasingly dominated by scrolling through their social media platform of choice, finding an opportunity to positively affect the life of someone else can reduce stress and depression while increasing a person’s self-esteem and mood.
When I participated in a children’s coat drive not long ago, my heart was immediately warmed by seeing the excitement and glee in kids’ faces as they received their new winter coats. My personal worries and weariness quickly diminished as I saw how this small act filled their spirits with joy.
Martin Luther King Jr. is famously quoted as saying, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” As I am still basking in the glow of my son’s academic achievements, I yearn for him to embrace a desire to serve this great community.
I urge anyone who has contemplated how they can make a difference in our city to make a commitment to exploring a way to offer their time, talent and treasure. Find a local organization that piques your interest and can utilize your gifts to achieve their mission and goals.
Ultimately, we all benefit from people uniting in commitment to serving and transforming our city, country and world.
Porsche Williams is the Democratic candidate for Fort Wayne city clerk.