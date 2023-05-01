As we wrap up the 2023 legislative session, I want to give credit to legislators for a few of the best bills passed this year. They may not have gotten the headlines, but they deserve the praise.
I have my issues with process, but the fact is the majority of bills that move in the General Assembly are bipartisan and help people. There will always be the contentious philosophical divides, but we should celebrate when legislation brings people together.
These five, er six, bills have the ability to help scores of Hoosiers.
21st Century Scholars: One of Indiana’s biggest problems is lack of workers. And this is directly related to an alarming decline in post-secondary educational attainment. House Bill 1449 makes a simple tweak that could change the future of many students: It automatically enrolls all eligible students for the 21st Century Scholars Program.
The statewide grant program funds lower-income student attendance at two- and four-year schools. But many students don’t know it exists and never enroll. So this bill opens their eyes to what is possible.
Mental health: I couldn’t pick just one bill on this topic because the General Assembly is leaning hard into helping Hoosiers with mental health needs.
HB 1006 creates a system in which law enforcement can take people with mental illness to a facility for treatment rather than a jail cell. The measure also paves the way for insurance and Medicaid to be used to pay for mental health treatment.
Senate Bill 1 aims to fortify the relatively new 988 crisis response center and hotline with funding for mental health emergencies. It hinges on three concepts: someone for Hoosiers to call, someone to respond and somewhere for Hoosiers to go. The budget also includes $50 million a year to put this plan into action.
Tracking: With technology comes some scary unintended consequences. SB 161 is an example of that. GPS tracking and the use of Apple AirTags have changed the game of stalking, unfortunately. Some Hoosiers are using these devices to track significant others or family members without consent, and this bill makes that a misdemeanor. There are some exemptions for family members, but the crux of the bill is you can’t track people without their knowledge. It seems like a no-brainer, but people have died at the hands of someone abusing the technology.
Helping the poor: Lawmakers corrected an obvious problem by increasing aid for low-income Hoosiers. The threshold for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families hasn’t increased since 1988. Consider this: for a family of four, families aren’t eligible if they make more than $712 a month, or $8,500 a year.
SB 265 expands eligibility from 13% to 16% of the federal poverty level to 50% over two years and increases benefits for families. Currently, the fixed maximum is $155 for one child or $255 for one parent and child. This bill increases that amount to $248 for one child and $409 for one parent and child.
Birth control access: Bravo for passing a bill that makes it easier for women to receive hormonal birth control. House Bill 1568 allows a pharmacist to prescribe birth control under limited circumstances.
Many physicians testified in support of the bill. Everyone seems to agree that birth control is an established medication with lower levels of risk, and that increasing access can help avoid unwanted pregnancies.
Roughly two dozen other states have already made this change.
This is especially important after legislators banned most abortions – although this ban is under judicial review.
Niki Kelly is editor of the Indiana Capital Chronicle (indiana capital chronicle.com), where this originally appeared. She covered the Statehouse for The Journal Gazette from 1999 to 2022.