July 1 marked the one-year anniversary of the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
As dean of the college, I have loved seeing the excitement among students for a new college dedicated to the liberal arts. To many students, the chance to earn a liberal arts degree is a dream realized.
For some of them, it’s been their dream despite the messages they frequently receive about the importance of studying something “practical” or “useful” or “lucrative.”
These messages, and their underlying assumptions, are wrong and, frankly, tiresome.
I remember being an 18-year-old and hearing these same messages. Deeply moved by my reading of “To Kill a Mockingbird” when I was 16, I wanted more than anything to attend a liberal arts college, learn everything I could across a variety of fields of study and eventually go on to law school.
Some vocal family members argued, however, that nursing seemed the better option, and at the start of my college career, I succumbed to the pressures and declared nursing as my major. While a good match for others – including, later, two of my own nieces and a nephew – it wasn’t for me. I knew so after just a couple of weeks.
Fortunately, I had parents who believed that what I studied mattered much less than the fact that I was actually attending college. Fifty-year-old-me understands better just how right my parents were in their instincts and just how wrong other influential adults in my life were in their own assumptions about the liberal arts.
Like many of our students at Purdue Fort Wayne, I was a first-generation college student who lived at home with my parents and commuted to campus. Had my parents pressured me to study something that my heart – and my head – wasn’t into, I very likely would have just stopped going to college during my first year.
There were just too many factors that already made it difficult to focus on college, from an off-campus job I needed to contribute to the expense of my education, to friends who had way too much free time and were a distraction, to my own impostor syndrome as a college student.
Thankfully, I was allowed to switch majors several times, finally landing on English, where I tapped back into my passion and talent for writing and reading and where I found an intellectual cohort that kept me connected to campus and to my education.
I succeeded despite personal obstacles that would have derailed others, including the death of both of my parents.
I managed these obstacles in large part because the path I had chosen brought me purpose and happiness and because I had confidence this path was right for me.
Three decades later, I think I did all right for myself. The breadth of knowledge and creativity I gained, the critical thinking, writing, reading and research skills I developed, and the commitment to lifelong learning I acquired, have all served me quite well, even as they led me away from the legal profession and toward higher education.
Never have I wondered whether nursing would have been the better choice for me, though I know it makes others happy and is an admirable and needed profession.
Importantly, had I been that college-bound student today instead of in 1990, I’m not sure my parents would have withstood the pressures to make sure I pursued a “practical” degree, which likely would have been disastrous for my success in college.
These pressures today seem to come from all directions – from family, politicians and even higher education administrators on occasion. But they are rooted in misconceptions, indeed outright falsehoods, spread about the liberal arts.
It was disheartening to read in a recent Journal Gazette article on college enrollments that even a local public school superintendent appears to have bought into them.
Like too many others, Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder appears to believe that students who graduate with liberal arts degrees fail to find productive employment after graduation. But this is a misconception, as numerous studies have shown.
Just as importantly, it misses the point.
If we are serious about improving college attendance – and completion – we need to make sure students find their paths to majors and eventually careers that will bring them not only living wages but also personal fulfillment and happiness – in other words, to majors and careers matched to their talents, interests, personal goals in life and the mark they wish to leave on the world.
It may surprise readers to learn that a recent study by the Humanities Indicators Project of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences showed that liberal arts majors, including humanities majors, are just as likely to be happy with their lives post-graduation as those students who selected other majors, including those commonly thought to lead to career success.
That the latest example of hand-wringing over the liberal arts happened in the context of an examination of declining college enrollments is instructive.
After almost 30 years of college teaching, I think it’s not a coincidence that as higher education is framed more and more as job training for a narrower and narrower list of career paths, young people have become less motivated to pursue a college degree and many who start one struggle to finish it.
After all, with this mindset, who wants to pay for four years of “job training,” especially in a 21st economy whose defining feature appears to be how quickly it changes, whether through globalization or automation?
To parents of prospective college students, my advice is this: The best college education one can buy these days is one that keeps a student engaged in their education and prepared to adapt to a rapidly evolving “workscape” and world.
For many students, the best college education they can pursue, given their interests, talents, and career and life goals, is a liberal arts degree, and we would all do well to break free of the myths that suggest such options aren’t serious or smart ones.