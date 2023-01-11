Early in the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” the title character meets his nemesis, Aaron Burr.
The polished and savvy politician advises young Alexander to “talk less, smile more, don’t let them know what you’re against or what you’re for.”
Republicans in the U.S. House seem to be trying to follow the Burr plan, with the obvious exception of the “talk less” part.
Last week, the American public witnessed a governmental process it hasn’t seen in 100 years: multiple elections for speaker of the House. During that century, the selection had become such a snoozer that most of America paid no attention.
Not this year. Not with this Congress. Not with this party.
The fight within the House Republican Caucus all comes down to trust. Reeling from things like the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, ongoing election denialism and conspiracy theorizing, this caucus already was weak in this category. The events of the past week all but obliterated what little trust remained.
In an attempt to mitigate the embarrassing chaos, some say that holding this process in public was actually a good thing. As Jarrett Stepman opined for The Christian Post: “At a time when most of the big decisions in our society are made by unelected bureaucrats and courts, and when elected representatives are more likely to listen to lobbyists and the donor class than to the American people, we should be encouraged by our representatives showing a little independence.”
So, there’s that. But this bunch has more than “a little” independence. Its primary feature is that it lacks loyalty or commitment to anyone or anything. With Democratic control in the Senate and White House, the House was already expected to be big on investigations and grandstanding, and small on policy and governing. Those early predictions underestimated the depth of the coming turmoil.
Never in my lifetime has there been an entity of such governmental significance so entirely void of meaningful purpose.
This void is the reason this bunch is so dangerous. Few expected the House to pass new policies due to divided government. But the House still must participate in the funding of it. Kevin McCarthy’s dealmaking to win the gavel made that duty measurably and predictably more difficult because of process concessions he made to his detractors.
McCarthy said over the weekend, “Don’t judge us on how we start, watch how we finish…”
Count on that, Kevin.
But Americans should be asking the new speaker the same question Hamilton asked Burr in response to his early advice: “If you stand for nothing, Burr, what’ll you fall for?”
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.